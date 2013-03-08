March 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.98 94.79 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2442 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.635 29.695 +0.20 Korean won 1089.40 1087.10 -0.21 Baht 29.75 29.73 -0.07 Peso 40.72 40.73 +0.02 Rupiah 9685.00 9690.00 +0.05 Rupee 54.56 54.56 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1060 3.1080 +0.06 Yuan 6.2144 6.2202 +0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.98 86.79 -8.62 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2219 -1.93 Taiwan dlr 29.635 29.136 -1.68 Korean won 1089.40 1070.60 -1.73 Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89 Peso 40.72 41.05 +0.81 Rupiah 9685.00 9630.00 -0.57 Rupee 54.56 54.99 +0.79 Ringgit 3.1060 3.0580 -1.55 Yuan 6.2144 6.2303 +0.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)