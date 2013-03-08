* Won down; N.Korea threatens nuclear strike * Corporate demand pares loss by Singapore dollar * Ringgit edges up on exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 8 The weakening yen pulled down the won on worry about reduced South Korean export competitiveness, and they dragged the Singapore dollar lower on a day most emerging Asian currencies barely changed before key U.S. jobs data. The South Korean currency came under further pressure from geopolitical tensions with North Korea. The Singapore dollar reacted more to lower yen and won than other regional units in the wake of weakening past key chart support levels this month. The yen hit a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan's new leaders are expected to take bolder action to defeat deflation. in its April policy meeting. Haruhiko Kuroda, a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, is expected to have taken over as governor before the BOJ's next policy meeting, in April. But Ronald Ip, director of wealth solutions group for HSBC Global Markets, said the impact on emerging Asian currencies from a weaker yen could be limited for now. "At the moment, that will not have major impact," Ip said. "But if dollar/yen could shoot up to 105 or 110 something like that and if they (Japan policymakers) are successful in reviving the economy, then Asian currencies will have to respond more aggressively," he added. Most regional units have softened this year on the yen's weakness. Some of Japan's neighbours, in particular South Korea, are seen losing price competitiveness in key markets due to the yen's weakness. Other Asian governments have also expressed concern over appreciation of their currencies on hot-money inflows amid boosted liquidity from Japan's monetary policy. For global markets, the immediate focus is U.S. February nonfarm payrolls data later on Friday. U.S. employers are expected to have added 160,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, a Reuters survey showed. A good jobs number will show the U.S. economic recovery is ongoing and "there is still some steam left in the rallying momentum in risk assets, though it is partly priced in," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. That, in turn, could lift emerging Asian currencies, she said. But some analysts and traders said a stronger job-additions figure could boost the dollar, rather than regional units. "In Asia, we think the expected profile for the USD may remain biased to the upside given that markets may continue to attach undue importance to prospects of the Fed eventually inching towards an exit policy," OCBC Bank said in a note, referring to the Federal Reserve. "In addition, a strong Asian economic recovery story remains somewhat elusive at this juncture and coupled with a relatively benign inflation outlook and selective net portfolio investment inflows, Asian currencies may be expected to remain on the defensive against the USD," the bank said. WON The won eased on the weaker yen and North Korea's threat of a nuclear attack. On Thursday, Pyongyang threatened a pre-emptive nuclear strike against the United States, raising the level of rhetoric as the United Nations imposed new sanctions against the reclusive country. But investors doubt how much further the won would fall from here as exporters were lined up to buy it on dips, especially when it was weaker than 1,090 per dollar. Seoul financial markets long ago learned to shrug off the North's infamous threats. "We still have bids there. Unless there are actual events, not just words, I wonder how much the won would slide from current levels," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar slid on selling by model funds as the euro gave up some of its overnight gains while the U.S. dollar gained before the February payrolls figure. This month, the Singapore dollar weakened past a 200-day moving average support and a 55-week moving average. But the city-state's currency recovered some of earlier losses on demand from local corporates. RINGGIT The ringgit edged up on exporters' demand for settlements and as some interbank speculators covered short positions before the weekend. Still, investors preferred to sell the ringgit as a military confrontation between Malaysia and Filipino militants in Sabah prompted speculation that Prime Minister Najib Razak may delay a national election. "People prefer to buy dollar/ringgit on dips," said an Asian bank trader in Singapore, citing the ongoing conflict. Malaysian security forces said they killed 31 militants in overnight crashes in eastern Sabah state as Najib on Thursday rejected a ceasefire offer from the armed group. The ringgit has been under pressure from caution over the coming election, which Najib had been expected to call as early as this month and must be held by June. Still, analysts and traders expect the ringgit to appreciate once the political uncertainties are cleared away, given strong economic fundamentals. "We expect the USD/MYR to come in around 3.09 in 1Q - once the dust on the Sabah conflict and elections are settled - before strengthening to 2.98 by year-end on the back of robust economic growth and a hike in the OPR," Maybank said in a note, referring to the overnight policy rate. Currency investors showed muted reactions to the central bank's widely-expected decision on Thursday to hold its key interest rate steady at 3.00 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 95.37 94.79 -0.61 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2442 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.651 29.695 +0.15 Korean won 1090.20 1087.10 -0.28 Baht 29.73 29.73 +0.00 Peso 40.72 40.73 +0.04 Rupiah 9686.00 9690.00 +0.04 Rupee 54.43 54.56 +0.24 Ringgit 3.1060 3.1080 +0.06 Yuan 6.2158 6.2202 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 95.37 86.79 -9.00 Sing dlr 1.2459 1.2219 -1.93 Taiwan dlr 29.651 29.136 -1.74 Korean won 1090.20 1070.60 -1.80 Baht 29.73 30.61 +2.96 Peso 40.72 41.05 +0.82 Rupiah 9686.00 9630.00 -0.58 Rupee 54.43 54.99 +1.03 Ringgit 3.1060 3.0580 -1.55 Yuan 6.2158 6.2303 +0.23 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)