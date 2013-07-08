July 8 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.12 101.19 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2824 1.2811 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.118 30.218 +0.33 Korean won 1150.70 1142.30 -0.73 Baht 31.36 31.13 -0.73 Peso 43.64 43.40 -0.55 Rupiah 9945.00 9940.00 -0.05 Rupee 60.23 60.23 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2060 3.1885 -0.55 Yuan 6.1383 6.1326 -0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.12 86.79 -14.17 Sing dlr 1.2824 1.2219 -4.72 Taiwan dlr 30.118 29.136 -3.26 Korean won 1150.70 1070.60 -6.96 Baht 31.36 30.61 -2.39 Peso 43.64 41.05 -5.93 Rupiah 9945.00 9630.00 -3.17 Rupee 60.23 54.99 -8.69 Ringgit 3.2060 3.0580 -4.62 Yuan 6.1383 6.2303 +1.50 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)