* Rupee breaches 61 to dollar; c.bank intervention spotted * Baht at 11-mth low on hedge funds selling, weaker stocks * Won down on foreign stock selling; intervention caution * Philippine peso falls on importers' dollar demand * Ringgit's slide capped by wariness on intervention (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 8 The Indian rupee hit a record low on Monday, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will cut stimulus as well as worries about capital outflows from the region. Sentiment about emerging Asia was also hit by China's plan to choke off credit to force consolidation in industries plagued by overcapacity as it seeks to end the economy's reliance on investment funded by cheap debt. Also pushing down the rupee was a jump in Indian bond yields. The baht slid on selling from hedge funds and the South Korean won declined on foreign stock selling. The Malaysian ringgit fell as leveraged funds sold it in thin trading. Philippine importers pushed down the peso . Selling of regional units was capped by growing feeling that central banks would intervene to support their currencies. Still, emerging currencies are likely to stay weaker on increased expectations that the Fed may taper its quantitative easing, traders and analysts said. "Asian currencies suffer against the strong dollar," said Frances Cheung, Credit Agricole CIB's senior strategist in Hong Kong. "It may also take more time for the improved economic backdrop to pass through onto Asian equities, while fear of capital outflow dominates for now," Cheung added. The dollar hit a fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies after data on Friday showed U.S. employers added a higher-than-expected 195,000 new jobs in June. U.S. Treasuries yields on Friday hit multi-year highs. Emerging Asian currencies fell last week on investors' concerns that a Fed policy shift would spark more capital outflows. BAHT The baht lost 1.1 percent to 31.48 to the dollar, the weakest since Aug. 31 on weaker stocks. Hedge funds and interbank speculators sold the Thai currency, trader said. Technically, the baht is expected to weaken to 31.58 and 31.93 as it started to stay weaker than a 200-week moving average, currently stood at 31.09, analysts said. WON The won fell as foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares. But exporters bought the South Korean currency for settlements, limiting its downside, amid caution over potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "The market looked relatively calm as many appeared to see 1,150 as excessive," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the dollar "We need to be careful on intervention too," he added. Still, the South Korean unit is seen heading to 1,163.5, its low in June, given the dollar's strength, analysts said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid on selling from foreign and local banks, while oil importers bought dollars for payments, traders said. The Philippine currency may weaken further, but traders said its downside may be limited as the strong U.S. jobs data has been priced in. "We should stay around here for the moment," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to the peso's value to the dollar. The central bank may also step into the market to stabilise the peso around 43.90, the trader added. RINGGIT The ringgit slid, but it recovered some initial losses as investors were cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to limit its downside, traders said. "We are at the level where the BNM came before. So market is a bit cautious to push dollar/ringgit higher from here," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore, referring to the central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia. Traders said they have not spotted the central bank's dollar selling yet, although there was a talk of such intervention. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said he did not see necessity for intervention yet as trading was thin. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0515 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.08 101.19 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2854 1.2811 -0.33 Taiwan dlr 30.136 30.218 +0.27 Korean won 1152.00 1142.30 -0.84 Baht 31.42 31.13 -0.92 Peso 43.73 43.40 -0.75 Rupiah 9950.00 9940.00 -0.10 Rupee 61.00 60.23 -1.27 Ringgit 3.2115 3.1885 -0.72 Yuan 6.1382 6.1326 -0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.08 86.79 -14.14 Sing dlr 1.2854 1.2219 -4.94 Taiwan dlr 30.136 29.136 -3.32 Korean won 1152.00 1070.60 -7.07 Baht 31.42 30.61 -2.58 Peso 43.73 41.05 -6.13 Rupiah 9950.00 9630.00 -3.22 Rupee 61.00 54.99 -9.85 Ringgit 3.2115 3.0580 -4.78 Yuan 6.1382 6.2303 +1.50 (Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar in MUMBAI, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)