(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 8 The Indian rupee hit a record low on Monday, leading declines among emerging Asian currencies, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce its stimulus measures, driving up U.S. treasuries' yields and heightening worries about capital outflows from the region. Sentiment about emerging Asia was also hit by China's plan to choke off credit to force consolidation in industries plagued by overcapacity as it seeks to end the economy's reliance on investment funded by cheap debt. The rupee fell to an all-time low of 61.21 per dollar, forcing the central bank to intervene to stabilise the currency. India is vulnerable to the sea-change in capital flows as it needs inflows to fund its big current account deficit. The Singapore dollar hit a 13-month low against the greenback, while the Thai baht touched an 11-month trough. Asian financial markets suffered after U.S. non-farm payroll data that showed 195,000 jobs were created last month, better than the 165,000 expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.96 101.19 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2832 1.2811 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.131 30.218 +0.29 Korean won 1151.80 1142.30 -0.82 Baht 31.47 31.13 -1.08 Peso 43.67 43.40 -0.62 Rupiah 9955.00 9940.00 -0.15 Rupee 61.05 60.23 -1.35 Ringgit 3.2085 3.1885 -0.62 Yuan 6.1375 6.1326 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.96 86.79 -14.04 Sing dlr 1.2832 1.2219 -4.78 Taiwan dlr 30.131 29.136 -3.30 Korean won 1151.80 1070.60 -7.05 Baht 31.47 30.61 -2.73 Peso 43.67 41.05 -6.00 Rupiah 9955.00 9630.00 -3.26 Rupee 61.05 54.99 -9.93 Ringgit 3.2085 3.0580 -4.69 Yuan 6.1375 6.2303 +1.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)