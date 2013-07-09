* India regulators toughen FX derivative rules * Taiwan dlr up on exporters; foreigners still prefer USD * Short-covering supports won, ringgit, Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 9 The Indian rupee led rebounds in emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday on lower U.S. debt yields, but the outlook for regional units remained dim on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering stimulus soon. Investors also continued to worry about the outlook for China, amid fears that the central bank's crackdown on riskier lending could put further strains on the slowing economy. The rupee jumped after India's regulators reinforced rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to stabilise the unit, which hit a record low on Monday. The Taiwan dollar gained on exporters' demand for settlements. Interbank speculators covered short positions in the South Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso. On Monday, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.6380 percent on bargain-hunting. Still, offshore funds have not shown a strong appetite for emerging Asian currencies yet, and traders hesitated to add bullish positions in regional units. "I have been offering dollars since yesterday evening. Dollar/Asia is likely to drift lower due to heavy positioning," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "But in the medium term, it is popular to be long USD," the trader added. Emerging market assets have sold off since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on June 19 that the central bank could taper its bond-buying programme later this year and end stimulus altogether by mid-2014. Stronger-than-expected U.S. June payrolls data on Friday bolstered expectations of a Fed policy shift in September, sending the dollar to a three-year peak against a basket of major currencies. A flood of cheap money from major central banks in the last few years had fueled rallies in riskier assets such as emerging Asian stocks, bonds and currencies. Adding to pressure on regional units, China pledged to cut off credit to industries plagued by overcapacity. Consumer inflation in the world's second-largest economy accelerated more than expected in June, giving the People's Bank of China less room to manoeuvre even as the economy slows. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters bought it for settlements, especially when it was weaker than 30.150 to the greenback, traders said. The island's shares rose 0.9 percent, while stocks in MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index advanced 1.0 percent. But a trader said foreign financial institutions bought the U.S. dollar on dips, amid sustained expectations of the Fed tapering. WON The won advanced as some hedge funds and local interbank speculators reduced bearish bets. Expectations for demand from exporters also supported the South Korean currency, traders said. Still, its upside was limited as foreign investors continued to sell local stocks. "With hedge funds' dollar selling, preference for the dollar became weaker," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "But that looks just position adjustments. I don't expect such moves further," the trader added. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as traders cut long dollar positions on rebounds in other emerging Asian currencies such as the won. Still, investors hesitated to add bullish positions in the Malaysian currency, limiting its upside, on sustained expectations of a Fed cut in stimulus, traders said. "I won't short dollar/ringgit here yet," said the Malaysian bank trader. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose on short-covering in slow trading. Some traders said the Philippine currency has room to strengthen further, probably to 43.50 per dollar, its low on July 5, to fill a daily chart gap. But most investors still looked to sell the peso on views that the dollar is expected to stay firm. "The market has no conviction for the dollar to move lower. Everyone is looking to buy on the dips," a foreign bank trader in Manila said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.11 101.00 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2791 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.097 30.342 +0.81 Korean won 1143.20 1152.30 +0.80 Baht 31.35 31.43 +0.26 Peso 43.60 43.75 +0.34 Rupiah 9950.00 9950.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.06 60.61 +0.92 Ringgit 3.1910 3.2095 +0.58 Yuan 6.1312 6.1337 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.11 86.79 -14.16 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2219 -4.37 Taiwan dlr 30.097 29.136 -3.19 Korean won 1143.20 1070.60 -6.35 Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36 Peso 43.60 41.05 -5.85 Rupiah 9950.00 9630.00 -3.22 Rupee 60.06 54.99 -8.43 Ringgit 3.1910 3.0580 -4.17 Yuan 6.1312 6.2303 +1.62 (Addtional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)