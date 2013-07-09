(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 9 The South Korean won had its best day in five months on Tuesday, thanks to demand by exporters that let it lead gains among emerging Asian currencies as investors covered short positions and most regional share prices rose. The won ended local trade up 0.9 percent at 1,141.7 per dollar. That was the largest daily percentage gain since Feb. 4. Early in the day, some offshore hedge funds lifted the South Korean currency, traders said. It received further support in the afternoon as exporters' demand for settlements caused more short-covering, they added. The Indian rupee rose after India's regulators reinforced rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to stabilise the unit, which hit a record low on Monday. The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters' bids. Interbank speculators covered short positions in the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso. Some traders expect further short-covering in emerging Asian currencies in the near term, but said the outlook for the regional units remained dim on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve soon will begin tapering its stimulus. Investors also continued to worry about China, due to concern the central bank's crackdown on riskier lending could make the economy slow further. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.05 101.00 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2775 1.2791 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.088 30.342 +0.84 Korean won 1141.20 1152.30 +0.97 Baht 31.30 31.43 +0.42 Peso 43.53 43.75 +0.51 Rupiah 9955.00 9950.00 -0.05 Rupee 60.21 60.61 +0.67 Ringgit 3.1895 3.2095 +0.63 Yuan 6.1283 6.1337 +0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.05 86.79 -14.11 Sing dlr 1.2775 1.2219 -4.35 Taiwan dlr 30.088 29.136 -3.16 Korean won 1141.20 1070.60 -6.19 Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20 Peso 43.53 41.05 -5.70 Rupiah 9955.00 9630.00 -3.26 Rupee 60.21 54.99 -8.66 Ringgit 3.1895 3.0580 -4.12 Yuan 6.1283 6.2303 +1.66 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)