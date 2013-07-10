July 10 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.15 101.14 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2777 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.072 30.120 +0.16 Korean won 1139.30 1141.70 +0.21 Baht 31.21 31.29 +0.26 Peso 43.41 43.49 +0.20 Rupiah 9955.00 9955.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.14 60.14 0.00 Ringgit 3.1825 3.1880 +0.17 Yuan 6.1300 6.1295 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.15 86.79 -14.20 Sing dlr 1.2765 1.2219 -4.28 Taiwan dlr 30.072 29.136 -3.11 Korean won 1139.30 1070.60 -6.03 Baht 31.21 30.61 -1.92 Peso 43.41 41.05 -5.43 Rupiah 9955.00 9630.00 -3.26 Rupee 60.14 54.99 -8.56 Ringgit 3.1825 3.0580 -3.91 Yuan 6.1300 6.2303 +1.64 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)