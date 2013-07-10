* Won up on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling * Yuan fixing aids Asia FX, but weak China trade hurts * Philippine peso gains after May export data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 10 Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened, led by the South Korean won, after China fixed a strong midpoint for yuan trading, but gains were capped by weak China trade data and caution about Federal Reserve comments due later on Wednesday. The won and the Taiwan dollar rose on demand from exporters for settlements. The Philippine peso gained as exports fared better in May than in April. Helping regional units was the yuan midpoint fixing by the People's Bank of China, at 6.1652 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's 6.1730. A strong yuan fixing usually supports emerging Asian units, which are used as proxies for the Chinese currency, as traders see it as indicating China's economy remains stable. But most emerging Asian currencies gave up some of their early gains after data showing China's exports unexpectedly fell in June from a year earlier, indicating a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy during the second quarter. Investors also stayed cautious as Fed Chairman Bernard Bernanke is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, and may give clues on when the U.S. will start tapering its monetary stimulus. "Weak China data should weigh on Asian FX a bit given trade relationships and sentiment impact," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. Still, emerging Asian currencies have already priced in expectations of a China slowdown to some extent, Supaat said. WON The won gained on exporters' demand for settlements and the strong yuan fixing, traders said. Some traders bought dollars following release of the weak Chinese trading data as the country is South Korea's largest overseas market. But continuous exporters dollar supplies caused them to reduce holdings in the U.S. currency to stop losses, traders said. "The won may head to even 1,130 before Bernanke," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the currency's value against the dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as investors including some offshore funds cut dollar holdings after data showed Philippines' May exports fell less year-on-year they had in April. Overseas shipments in May fell 0.8 percent fall in exports, compared with a 11.1 percent decline in April. "The exports data weren't as bad as expected. Some long dollar positions were cut with offshore funds seeming heavy," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. "However, weak China data might just give reason to buy dollar on dips," the trader said, adding the peso is likely to see resistance at 43.30 per dollar. A foreign bank trader said the Philippine currency may turn weaker to 43.50. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters' selling of the U.S. dollar in thin trading, especially around 30.070. That came after the central bank on Tuesday was not spotted intervening for closing, which is rare, traders said. Still, investors were cautious over potential greenback buying by the central bank, which warned some traders to report in advance when they sell more than $300 million in the island's smaller foreign exchange market Cosmos. Now, traders are required to report such transactions in the main forex market. The disappointing Chinese trade data limited the Taiwan dollar's upside, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0523 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.42 101.14 +0.72 Sing dlr 1.2760 1.2777 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.060 30.120 +0.20 Korean won 1136.70 1141.70 +0.44 Baht 31.24 31.29 +0.16 Peso 43.40 43.49 +0.22 Rupiah 9960.00 9955.00 -0.05 Rupee 60.09 60.14 +0.09 Ringgit 3.1795 3.1880 +0.27 Yuan 6.1340 6.1295 -0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.42 86.79 -13.57 Sing dlr 1.2760 1.2219 -4.24 Taiwan dlr 30.060 29.136 -3.07 Korean won 1136.70 1070.60 -5.82 Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02 Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.40 Rupiah 9960.00 9630.00 -3.31 Rupee 60.09 54.99 -8.48 Ringgit 3.1795 3.0580 -3.82 Yuan 6.1340 6.2303 +1.57 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)