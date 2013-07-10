(Updates prices, adds comments. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 10 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Wednesday as investors kept covering short positions despite weak China trade data and caution about what the Federal Reserve will say later in the day. The South Korean won led gains among regional units as exporters' demand for settlements caused stop-loss dollar selling. Offshore funds also joined bids for the won. The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters. The Philippine peso advanced as exports fared better in May than in April. Earlier, some gains by regional currencies were pared by data showing China's exports unexpectedly fell in June from a year earlier, indicating a second-quarter slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Investors were also cautious as Fed chairman Bernard Bernanke may give clues on when the U.S. will start tapering its monetary stimulus in comments later on Wednesday. The Fed is scheduled to release minutes of its June meeting. But sustained demand for short-covering helped most emerging Asian currencies extend their Tuesday gains, traders and analysts said. "A lot of bad news is already priced into the outlook for China, so people are already prepared for weaker data," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "The risk/reward is to be short dollar/Asia. Market knows about slower China and Bernanke, so unless Bernanke is even more hawkish than the market anticipates, then it is hard to see Asian currencies getting hit too hard." Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure since Bernanke said the central bank may moderate the pace of bond-buying programme later this year and end quantitative easing in mid-2014. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0735 GM Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.55 101.14 +0.59 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2777 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.036 30.120 +0.28 Korean won 1135.92 1141.70 +0.51 Baht 31.25 31.29 +0.13 Peso 43.40 43.49 +0.21 Rupiah 9970.00 9955.00 -0.15 Rupee 60.15 60.14 -0.01 Ringgit 3.1800 3.1880 +0.25 Yuan 6.1343 6.1295 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.55 86.79 -13.68 Sing dlr 1.2753 1.2219 -4.19 Taiwan dlr 30.036 29.136 -3.00 Korean won 1135.92 1070.60 -5.75 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.41 Rupiah 9970.00 9630.00 -3.41 Rupee 60.15 54.99 -8.57 Ringgit 3.1800 3.0580 -3.84 Yuan 6.1343 6.2303 +1.56 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)