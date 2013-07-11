July 11 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.42 99.72 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2680 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.922 30.085 +0.54 Korean won 1128.60 1135.80 +0.64 Baht 31.09 31.28 +0.61 Peso 43.25 43.43 +0.42 Rupiah 9965.00 9960.00 -0.05 Rupee 59.66 59.66 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1625 3.1805 +0.57 Yuan 6.1323 6.1341 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.42 86.79 -12.70 Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2219 -3.42 Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.136 -2.63 Korean won 1128.60 1070.60 -5.14 Baht 31.09 30.61 -1.54 Peso 43.25 41.05 -5.09 Rupiah 9965.00 9630.00 -3.36 Rupee 59.66 54.99 -7.83 Ringgit 3.1625 3.0580 -3.30 Yuan 6.1323 6.2303 +1.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)