* Won up on offshore funds, foreign stock buying * Taiwan dlr rises on foreign investors, exporters * Ringgit, Singapore dollar at 3-wk high on short-covering * Baht gains on leveraged funds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 11 The South Korean won struck a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke helped drive emerging Asian currencies and stocks higher. Bernanke said on Wednesday that the Fed needed to keep an easy monetary policy in place, playing down the strength of U.S. payrolls data for June. The Taiwan dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar hit their strongest in about three weeks as investors reassess the risk of an early end to the Fed's programme. However traders said any further appreciation in emerging currencies would be more the result of short-covering rather than any change in the bearish outlook. "But a base trend has not been changed. Bernanke appeared to maintain a stance of tapering, although he emphasized tightening is very far. So it looks better to buy dollar for a longer term," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. Most emerging Asian currencies fell in the second quarter after the Fed chairman indicated the U.S. central bank may scale back its bond-buying programme. The falls were seen as a prelude to a more serious capital flight when the Fed actually starts winding down its stimulus measures. "This is going to be a buy dips scenario for the dollar, but entry levels are going to be more important than ever," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. WON The won gained 1.1 percent to 1,123.2 per dollar, the strongest since June 10. Foreign investors turned to net buyers of Seoul shares , snapping a streak of six selling sessions. Some traders hesitated to add more bullish positions in the won with the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,123.3 of its depreciation between May and June. "It may head to low-1,120 level. But importers were pretty aggressive and the won's recent gains are seen excessive," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "The market reaction also looked overdone," the trader added. The South Korean currency has risen as much as 1.7 percent so far this week. RINGGIT The ringgit rose 0.9 percent to 3.1515 to the greenback, the strongest since June 19. "I want to sell dollars around 3.17 for 3.15. When we break 3.15, it will head to 3.12-3.13," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose 0.8 percent to 29.850 to the U.S. dollar, the strongest since June 20. Foreign financial investors and exporters chased the island's currency, prompting domestic interbank speculators to cover short positions in the local unit, traders said. BAHT The baht advanced as demand from leveraged funds prompted interbank speculators to cover short positions. Thai stocks also jumped, while 10-year and 5-year bonds yields slid. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar jumped 0.6 percent to 1.2610 to the greenback, the strongest since June 19, on stop-loss selling in the U.S. currency. Some investors awaited opportunities to buy U.S. dollars on dips around 1.2600, traders said. Still, such demand is unlikely to put pressure on the city-state's currency, they added. "I don't see any signs of recovery in preference for USD long positions. It is unlikely to see that unless it rises above 1.2660," said a European bank trader in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.86 99.72 +0.87 Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2680 +0.56 Taiwan dlr 29.850 30.085 +0.79 Korean won 1123.60 1135.80 +1.09 Baht 31.07 31.28 +0.68 Peso 43.25 43.43 +0.43 Rupiah 9980.00 9960.00 -0.20 Rupee 59.43 59.66 +0.39 Ringgit 3.1550 3.1805 +0.81 Yuan 6.1333 6.1341 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.86 86.79 -12.21 Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2219 -3.10 Taiwan dlr 29.850 29.136 -2.39 Korean won 1123.60 1070.60 -4.72 Baht 31.07 30.61 -1.48 Peso 43.25 41.05 -5.08 Rupiah 9980.00 9630.00 -3.51 Rupee 59.43 54.99 -7.47 Ringgit 3.1550 3.0580 -3.07 Yuan 6.1333 6.2303 +1.58 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)