(Updates prices, For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 11 The South Korean won hit a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke helped drive emerging Asian currencies and stocks higher. Bernanke said on Wednesday that the Fed needed to keep an easy monetary policy in place, playing down the strength of U.S. payrolls data for June. The won strengthened 1.2 percent to 1,122.0 per dollar, the strongest since June 10, on demand from offshore funds and foreign stock buying. Exporters also bought the Korean currency for settlements. The Taiwan dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar hit their strongest in about three weeks as investors reassess the risk of an early end to the Fed's programme. Asian stocks surged as Bernanke cast some doubt on just how soon the Fed would start slowing the pace of its monetary stimulus. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.76 99.72 +0.97 Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2680 +0.44 Taiwan dlr 29.892 30.085 +0.65 Korean won 1122.21 1135.80 +1.21 Baht 31.01 31.28 +0.87 Peso 43.28 43.43 +0.35 Rupiah 9980.00 9960.00 -0.20 Rupee 59.63 59.66 +0.05 Ringgit 3.1575 3.1805 +0.73 Yuan 6.1340 6.1341 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.76 86.79 -12.12 Sing dlr 1.2624 1.2219 -3.21 Taiwan dlr 29.892 29.136 -2.53 Korean won 1122.21 1070.60 -4.60 Baht 31.01 30.61 -1.29 Peso 43.28 41.05 -5.15 Rupiah 9980.00 9630.00 -3.51 Rupee 59.63 54.99 -7.78 Ringgit 3.1575 3.0580 -3.15 Yuan 6.1340 6.2303 +1.57 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)