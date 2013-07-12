* Sing dlr down on day but sees 1.7 pct weekly gain * Rupiah down on importer demand for USD, c.bank rate hike ignored * Won up on custodian banks, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 12 The Singapore dollar fell on Friday despite stronger-than-expected growth in the second quarter, with most emerging Asian currencies taking a breather after notching solid weekly gains as investors turned cautious ahead of China's second quarter GDP data next week. The city-state's currency briefly rose after data showed Singapore's economy expanded the most in over two years in the April-June quarter. It has risen 1.7 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week, and if maintained, it would be the largest weekly gains since the week ended Dec. 2, 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed. But investors booked profits, partly on doubts over sustainability of such solid growth for Singapore. "This week's sharp retracement in USD/SGD has provided very attractive levels to buy," ANZ said in a client note. "In this environment of Fed QE tapering, capital outflows from Asia could continue, and Singapore is not immune to it," ANZ said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing program if the economy improved as it expected. The Singapore dollar eased 0.1 percent to 1.2600 to the U.S. dollar as of 0430 GMT. The local currency faces chart resistance at 1.2579, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between June and July. "If you have sold USD from 1.28, it is time to take profits at 1.26," said a foreign bank trader The Singapore dollar is not the only emerging Asian currencies poised to post weekly gains on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish comments on Wednesday. Bernanke said that the Fed needed to keep its easy monetary policy in place for the foreseeable future, playing down the strength of U.S. payrolls data for June. The South Korean won led weekly gains among regional currencies with a 2.0 percent rise against the dollar on demand from offshore funds and exporters. If the won maintains the gains, it would mark the largest rise since the week ended Dec. 2, 2011. The Taiwan dollar has gained 1.1 percent, while the Indian rupee has risen 0.6 percent. The Malaysian ringgit has appreciated 0.7 percent. Still, investors were reluctant to add to long positions in emerging Asian currencies as they remained wary of China's second-quarter growth outcome. The data is due on Monday. A Reuters poll forecast Q2 growth for Asia's biggest economy at 7.5 percent, slowing from 7.7 percent in the first quarter. China's finance minister said he expected a 7 percent pace for this year, which would be below the government's own official forecast. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah slid on dollar demand from importers while interbank speculators also continued to seek dollars, traders said. Bank Indonesia was spotted providing dollar liquidity to limit the rupiah's declines, they said. "I am on the short dollar side. I haven't seen interbank offers recently," said a Jakarta-based trader. The rupiah has fallen 0.5 percent to the dollar so far this week, even though the central bank on Thursday surprised the market by raising interest rates by 50 basis points. WON The won turned higher to hit 1,119.0 per dollar, the strongest since June 10, as demand from custodian banks and exporters prompted interbank speculators to cut dollar holdings. Earlier, the South Korean currency weakened as investors built up long-dollar positions on weaker stocks. Investors were also wary of possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem gains in the best performing emerging Asian currency of the week. "They will intervene once the won advances to around 1,115," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial institutions. But the island's importers bought U.S. dollars for payments on dips, limiting the local unit's upside, traders said. Exporters did not show interest to sell the greenback, as they viewed levels below 29.900 as unattractive, the traders added. Meanwhile, trading is expected to thin out during the afternoon as the Taipei city government announced work stoppage until 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) due to an upcoming typhoon. The won't be any extension of trading and the Taiwan's currency market will close at 4 p.m. as usual. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.05 98.97 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2600 1.2582 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.880 29.952 +0.24 Korean won 1120.20 1122.10 +0.17 Baht 31.09 31.10 +0.03 Peso 43.36 43.32 -0.09 Rupiah 9985.00 9965.00 -0.20 Rupee 59.88 59.68 -0.34 Ringgit 3.1650 3.1680 +0.09 Yuan 6.1402 6.1352 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.05 86.79 -12.38 Sing dlr 1.2600 1.2219 -3.02 Taiwan dlr 29.880 29.136 -2.49 Korean won 1120.20 1070.60 -4.43 Baht 31.09 30.61 -1.54 Peso 43.36 41.05 -5.33 Rupiah 9985.00 9630.00 -3.56 Rupee 59.88 54.99 -8.17 Ringgit 3.1650 3.0580 -3.38 Yuan 6.1402 6.2303 +1.47 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)