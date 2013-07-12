(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 12 The Singapore dollar fell on Friday even as the city-state's economic growth in the second quarter was better than expected with most emerging Asian currencies lower after weekly gains as investors turned cautious ahead of China's GDP data next week. The city-state's currency briefly rose after data showed Singapore's economy expanded the most in over two years in the April-June quarter. It has risen 1.5 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week, and if maintained, it would be the largest weekly gain since the week ended Jan. 27, 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed. But investors booked profits, partly on doubts over sustainability of such solid growth for Singapore. The Indonesian rupiah fell on dollar demand from importers although the central bank on Thursday raised interest rates by 50 basis points, twice as much as expected. The South Korean won ended local trade weaker on caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem further appreciation. Most regional currencies were set to see weekly appreciation as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that the Fed needed to keep its easy monetary policy in place for the foreseeable future. For the week, the won rose 1.6 percent against the dollar. The Taiwan dollar has gained 1.1 percent, while the Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit have appreciated 0.5 percent. Still, investors were reluctant to add to long positions in emerging Asian currencies as they remained wary of China's second-quarter growth outcome. The data is due on Monday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.05 98.97 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2582 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 29.886 29.952 +0.22 Korean won 1124.35 1122.10 -0.20 Baht 31.14 31.10 -0.13 Peso 43.41 43.32 -0.20 Rupiah 9985.00 9965.00 -0.20 Rupee 59.96 59.68 -0.48 Ringgit 3.1725 3.1680 -0.14 Yuan 6.1388 6.1352 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.05 86.79 -12.38 Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2219 -3.17 Taiwan dlr 29.886 29.136 -2.51 Korean won 1124.35 1070.60 -4.78 Baht 31.14 30.61 -1.70 Peso 43.41 41.05 -5.43 Rupiah 9985.00 9630.00 -3.56 Rupee 59.96 54.99 -8.29 Ringgit 3.1725 3.0580 -3.61 Yuan 6.1388 6.2303 +1.49 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)