SINGAPORE, July 12 The Singapore dollar fell on
Friday even as the city-state's economic growth in the second
quarter was better than expected with most emerging Asian
currencies lower after weekly gains as investors turned cautious
ahead of China's GDP data next week.
The city-state's currency briefly rose after data
showed Singapore's economy expanded the most in over two years
in the April-June quarter.
It has risen 1.5 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this
week, and if maintained, it would be the largest weekly gain
since the week ended Jan. 27, 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed.
But investors booked profits, partly on doubts over
sustainability of such solid growth for Singapore.
The Indonesian rupiah fell on dollar demand from
importers although the central bank on Thursday raised interest
rates by 50 basis points, twice as much as expected.
The South Korean won ended local trade weaker on
caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange
authorities to stem further appreciation.
Most regional currencies were set to see weekly appreciation
as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that the Fed
needed to keep its easy monetary policy in place for the
foreseeable future.
For the week, the won rose 1.6 percent against the dollar.
The Taiwan dollar has gained 1.1 percent, while the Indian rupee
and the Malaysian ringgit have appreciated 0.5
percent.
Still, investors were reluctant to add to long positions in
emerging Asian currencies as they remained wary of China's
second-quarter growth outcome. The data is due on Monday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0710 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.05 98.97 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2582 -0.29
Taiwan dlr 29.886 29.952 +0.22
Korean won 1124.35 1122.10 -0.20
Baht 31.14 31.10 -0.13
Peso 43.41 43.32 -0.20
Rupiah 9985.00 9965.00 -0.20
Rupee 59.96 59.68 -0.48
Ringgit 3.1725 3.1680 -0.14
Yuan 6.1388 6.1352 -0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.05 86.79 -12.38
Sing dlr 1.2619 1.2219 -3.17
Taiwan dlr 29.886 29.136 -2.51
Korean won 1124.35 1070.60 -4.78
Baht 31.14 30.61 -1.70
Peso 43.41 41.05 -5.43
Rupiah 9985.00 9630.00 -3.56
Rupee 59.96 54.99 -8.29
Ringgit 3.1725 3.0580 -3.61
Yuan 6.1388 6.2303 +1.49
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)