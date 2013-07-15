* Rupiah falls below 10,000/dlr, first time since Sept 2009
* Ringgit down as U.S. investors buy dlr/ringgit NDFs
* Singapore dlr dips on funds, leveraged accounts
* Won higher on large foreign ship orders
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 15 The Indonesian rupiah
weakened past 10,000 per dollar on Monday, for the first time in
almost four years, leading a broader fall in most emerging Asian
currencies.
A 7.5 percent growth in China's gross domestic product in
the second quarter, however, helped limit losses as it eased
jitters about the health of the world's second largest economy.
The rupiah's indicative prices fell 0.3 percent to
10,020 to the dollar, the weakest since early September 2009 on
dollar demand from local companies.
The Malaysian ringgit fell as U.S. investors sold the
currency in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Singapore
dollar eased as funds sold the city-state currency.
The won extended gains, boosted by the growth
numbers from China, South Korea's top export market.
Still, investors refrained from adding bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies because of concerns over the health of
regional economies.
"In the very short term, Asian currencies will do well since
markets were expecting downside risk. But I would use these
opportunities to build long USD positions since China and Asian
growth will remain subdued," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia
strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid as one-month dollar/ringgit NDFs rose as
much as 0.4 percent on buying of U.S. investors.
But the Malaysian currency found support around 3.1900 per
dollar on demand from local exporters.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar edged lower on selling from funds and
leveraged accounts.
Interbank speculators joined the selling on a weaker
ringgit.
The city-state currency pared some losses option-related
bids around 1.2650 to the greenback, traders said.
WON
The won gained on expectations of demand linked to large
foreign drillships orders won by South Korean shipbuilders.
Earlier, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said
they had secured orders worth of 2.4 trillion won ($2.1 billion)
in total.
Still, investors hesitated to chase the won further on
caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities, traders said.
"Expectations of exporters demand are stronger than actual
bids. It is hard to ignore the authorities around 1,120," said a
foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the won's value
against the dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.28 99.26 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2628 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.878 29.932 +0.18
Korean won 1120.90 1124.50 +0.32
Baht 31.13 31.15 +0.06
Peso 43.45 43.40 -0.10
Rupiah 10010.00 9990.00 -0.20
Rupee 60.04 59.56 -0.80
Ringgit 3.1830 3.1770 -0.19
Yuan 6.1357 6.1375 +0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.28 86.79 -12.58
Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2219 -3.34
Taiwan dlr 29.878 29.136 -2.48
Korean won 1120.90 1070.60 -4.49
Baht 31.13 30.61 -1.67
Peso 43.45 41.05 -5.51
Rupiah 10010.00 9630.00 -3.80
Rupee 60.04 54.99 -8.41
Ringgit 3.1830 3.0580 -3.93
Yuan 6.1357 6.2303 +1.54
($1 = 1124.5000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)