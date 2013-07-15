* Rupiah falls below 10,000/dlr, first time since Sept 2009 * Ringgit down as U.S. investors buy dlr/ringgit NDFs * Singapore dlr dips on funds, leveraged accounts * Won higher on large foreign ship orders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 15 The Indonesian rupiah weakened past 10,000 per dollar on Monday, for the first time in almost four years, leading a broader fall in most emerging Asian currencies. A 7.5 percent growth in China's gross domestic product in the second quarter, however, helped limit losses as it eased jitters about the health of the world's second largest economy. The rupiah's indicative prices fell 0.3 percent to 10,020 to the dollar, the weakest since early September 2009 on dollar demand from local companies. The Malaysian ringgit fell as U.S. investors sold the currency in non-deliverable forwards markets. The Singapore dollar eased as funds sold the city-state currency. The won extended gains, boosted by the growth numbers from China, South Korea's top export market. Still, investors refrained from adding bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies because of concerns over the health of regional economies. "In the very short term, Asian currencies will do well since markets were expecting downside risk. But I would use these opportunities to build long USD positions since China and Asian growth will remain subdued," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as one-month dollar/ringgit NDFs rose as much as 0.4 percent on buying of U.S. investors. But the Malaysian currency found support around 3.1900 per dollar on demand from local exporters. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged lower on selling from funds and leveraged accounts. Interbank speculators joined the selling on a weaker ringgit. The city-state currency pared some losses option-related bids around 1.2650 to the greenback, traders said. WON The won gained on expectations of demand linked to large foreign drillships orders won by South Korean shipbuilders. Earlier, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said they had secured orders worth of 2.4 trillion won ($2.1 billion) in total. Still, investors hesitated to chase the won further on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, traders said. "Expectations of exporters demand are stronger than actual bids. It is hard to ignore the authorities around 1,120," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.28 99.26 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2628 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.878 29.932 +0.18 Korean won 1120.90 1124.50 +0.32 Baht 31.13 31.15 +0.06 Peso 43.45 43.40 -0.10 Rupiah 10010.00 9990.00 -0.20 Rupee 60.04 59.56 -0.80 Ringgit 3.1830 3.1770 -0.19 Yuan 6.1357 6.1375 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.28 86.79 -12.58 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2219 -3.34 Taiwan dlr 29.878 29.136 -2.48 Korean won 1120.90 1070.60 -4.49 Baht 31.13 30.61 -1.67 Peso 43.45 41.05 -5.51 Rupiah 10010.00 9630.00 -3.80 Rupee 60.04 54.99 -8.41 Ringgit 3.1830 3.0580 -3.93 Yuan 6.1357 6.2303 +1.54 ($1 = 1124.5000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)