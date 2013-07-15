(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 15 The Indonesian rupiah fell below 10,000 per dollar, for the first time in nearly four years, as most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Monday due to continuing worries about the region's sluggish growth. The rupiah's indicative prices declined as much as 0.3 percent to 10,025 to the dollar, the weakest since early September 2009 on dollar demand from local companies. Regional units pared some earlier losses after China's economic growth pace for the second quarter met market expectations, easing concerns there had been a more severe slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Still, investors refrained from adding bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies because of anxiety over the health of regional economies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.53 99.26 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2628 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.870 29.932 +0.21 Korean won 1122.75 1124.50 +0.16 Baht 31.12 31.15 +0.10 Peso 43.46 43.40 -0.13 Rupiah 10015.00 9990.00 -0.25 Rupee 59.88 59.56 -0.53 Ringgit 3.1850 3.1770 -0.25 Yuan 6.1373 6.1375 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.53 86.79 -12.80 Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2219 -3.44 Taiwan dlr 29.870 29.136 -2.46 Korean won 1122.75 1070.60 -4.64 Baht 31.12 30.61 -1.64 Peso 43.46 41.05 -5.53 Rupiah 10015.00 9630.00 -3.84 Rupee 59.88 54.99 -8.17 Ringgit 3.1850 3.0580 -3.99 Yuan 6.1373 6.2303 +1.52 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)