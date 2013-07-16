(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 16 The Indian rupee hit a two-week high on central bank moves for stabilisation, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as softer U.S. retail sales growth supported hopes for sustained Federal Reserve stimulus. The embattled rupee rose 0.8 percent against the dollar after the Reserve Bank of India announced steps late on Monday to halt the currency's decline by tightening liquidity and making it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank. At one stage, it advanced as much as 1.3 percent to 59.14 to the dollar, the strongest since July 1. Foreign investors and exporters lifted the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar to their highest levels in around five weeks, although gains were capped by caution over intervention by the authorities, traders said. Regional currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar found support from a stronger Australian dollar after the central bank was not as dovish as expected. The Indonesian rupiah bucked the regional appreciation trend, falling 0.2 percent to 10,030 per dollar, the weakest since September 2009, on local companies' demand for the greenback. Investors were awaiting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual policy report to the Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for more clues on the outlook of the U.S. bond-buying programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.80 99.89 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2612 1.2625 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.851 29.952 +0.34 Korean won 1117.86 1122.00 +0.37 Baht 31.06 31.15 +0.29 Peso 43.29 43.43 +0.33 Rupiah 10030.00 10010.00 -0.20 Rupee 59.39 59.89 +0.84 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1905 +0.27 Yuan 6.1359 6.1378 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.80 86.79 -13.04 Sing dlr 1.2612 1.2219 -3.12 Taiwan dlr 29.851 29.136 -2.40 Korean won 1117.86 1070.60 -4.23 Baht 31.06 30.61 -1.45 Peso 43.29 41.05 -5.16 Rupiah 10030.00 9630.00 -3.99 Rupee 59.39 54.99 -7.41 Ringgit 3.1820 3.0580 -3.90 Yuan 6.1359 6.2303 +1.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)