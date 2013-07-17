* Singapore June exports up 3.2 pct m/m, but worries persist
* Indonesia c.bank chief: no need to worry about rupiah
* Foreigners lift Taiwan dollar; exporters support won
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 17 Asian currencies were largely
unchanged on Wednesday ahead of a testimony by the Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke but the Singapore dollar slipped
after June exports showed a further fall in shipments of
electronics.
Bernanke is set to appear before Congress on Wednesday and
Thursday, which could provide clues on the timing of the Fed's
planned reduction in its monthly bond-purchases of $85 billion.
"The Fed chairman would likely not detract much from last
week's tone, although a reiteration of last week's rhetoric may
well be sufficient to encourage further adjustments against the
greenback in the current environment," OCBC Bank said in a note.
On July 10, Bernanke said the Fed needed to keep its easy
monetary policy in place for the foreseeable future, lifting
emerging Asian currencies.
The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won
briefly hit their highest in more than five weeks,
but then gave up most of the gains as investors cut long
positions.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso
turned slightly weaker.
The Asian Development Bank said on Tuesday it has cut its
growth forecast for developing Asia by 0.3 percentage points to
6.3 percent in 2013 and 6.4 percent in 2014.
Some traders said regional units may not rise much if
Bernanke maintains the stance on easy liquidity conditions as
they have priced in such expectations.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar turned weaker as data showed
electronics exports in June fell 12.4 percent from a year
earlier after a 13.2 percent drop in May.
Before the figures, the Singapore dollar advanced as much as
0.2 percent to 1.2567 to the U.S. dollar.
The city-state unit has a chart resistance at 1.2564, the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between May
and July.
RUPIAH
The rupiah's indicative prices eased 0.1 percent to
10,400, the weakest since September 2009, on corporate dollar
demand.
But the rupiah traded weaker than the level with some
bidding dollars above 10,100, while the central bank sold the
greenback at 10,040, traders said.
One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards
also rose 0.6 percent to 10,380.
The central bank governor said there was no need to be
concerned about the current rate of the rupiah, saying the
economy would improve.
"They may allow further depreciation, but they will keep
intervening," said a Jakarta-based trader.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose to 0.3 percent to 29.778 to the
greenback, the strongest since June 10, on inflows from foreign
financial institutions.
But the island's currency gave up some of gains as traders
cut long positions in thin trading.
The Taiwan dollar was expected to stay around 29.800 in the
day as investors awaited Bernanke's testimony.
WON
The won earlier advanced 0.3 percent to 1,114.5 per dollar,
the strongest since June 7, on exporters' demand for
settlements.
But the South Korean currency pared some of the gains as
offshore funds sold it and on growing caution over possible
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its
upside.
"Bernanke holds a key for now. But it may be a time to see
the won's weakness. That is why it could not extend gains," said
a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul.
The won was the best performing emerging Asian currency
since last week with a 2.2 percent gain against the dollar
during the eight trading session, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0420 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.37 99.09 -0.28
Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2589 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 29.796 29.878 +0.28
Korean won 1117.20 1118.00 +0.07
Baht 31.04 31.08 +0.13
Peso 43.33 43.29 -0.09
Rupiah 10040.00 10030.00 -0.10
Rupee 59.17 59.31 +0.23
Ringgit 3.1890 3.1875 -0.05
Yuan 6.1318 6.1350 +0.05
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.37 86.79 -12.66
Sing dlr 1.2610 1.2219 -3.10
Taiwan dlr 29.796 29.136 -2.22
Korean won 1117.20 1070.60 -4.17
Baht 31.04 30.61 -1.39
Peso 43.33 41.05 -5.26
Rupiah 10040.00 9630.00 -4.08
Rupee 59.17 54.99 -7.07
Ringgit 3.1890 3.0580 -4.11
Yuan 6.1318 6.2303 +1.61
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)