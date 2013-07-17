(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 17 The Singapore dollar eased after June exports showed a further fall in shipments of electronics, leading declines among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. Bernanke is set to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, which could provide clues on the timing of the Fed's potential reduction in its monthly bond-purchases of $85 billion. Singapore electronics exports in June fell 12.4 percent from a year earlier after a 13.2 percent drop in May, suggesting the recent improvement in factory output may not be sustainable and could weigh on growth. The South Korean won ended local trade weaker after hitting its strongest level in more than five weeks, as offshore investors' dollar bids caused local speculators to cover short positions in the greenback. The Malaysian ringgit and Philippine peso turned weaker. The Indonesian rupiah's indicative prices hit another near four-year low on dollar demand from local companies. Indonesia's central bank governor said there was no need to be concerned about the current rate of the rupiah, saying the economy would improve. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.57 99.09 -0.48 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2589 -0.40 Taiwan dlr 29.853 29.878 +0.08 Korean won 1120.85 1118.00 -0.25 Baht 31.07 31.08 +0.03 Peso 43.40 43.29 -0.24 Rupiah 10040.00 10030.00 -0.10 Rupee 59.34 59.31 -0.05 Ringgit 3.1920 3.1875 -0.14 Yuan 6.1330 6.1350 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.57 86.79 -12.84 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2219 -3.32 Taiwan dlr 29.853 29.136 -2.40 Korean won 1120.85 1070.60 -4.48 Baht 31.07 30.61 -1.48 Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.40 Rupiah 10040.00 9630.00 -4.08 Rupee 59.34 54.99 -7.33 Ringgit 3.1920 3.0580 -4.20 Yuan 6.1330 6.2303 +1.59 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)