(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 18 The Indian rupee led the declines among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed market views that the U.S. central bank expects to start tapering monetary stimulus this year. The rupee fell as investors looked to a planned open market operation sale of 120 billion rupees ($2.0 billion) from the central bank later in the day, in what is a key plank in its efforts to drain liquidity from the financial system to support the currency. Leveraged funds and U.S. investors sold the Singapore dollar . The South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah slid on dollar demand from local companies. Bernanke on Wednesday said the Fed still expects to start scaling back its monthly bond-buying of $85 billion a month later this year although he left open the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook shifted. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.25 99.62 -0.63 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2612 -0.46 Taiwan dlr 30.005 29.925 -0.27 Korean won 1125.82 1121.60 -0.37 Baht 31.07 31.07 0.00 Peso 43.43 43.38 -0.10 Rupiah 10055.00 10040.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.62 59.34 -0.47 Ringgit 3.1955 3.1925 -0.09 Yuan 6.1402 6.1353 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.25 86.79 -13.43 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2219 -3.56 Taiwan dlr 30.005 29.136 -2.90 Korean won 1125.82 1070.60 -4.90 Baht 31.07 30.61 -1.48 Peso 43.43 41.05 -5.47 Rupiah 10055.00 9630.00 -4.23 Rupee 59.62 54.99 -7.77 Ringgit 3.1955 3.0580 -4.30 Yuan 6.1402 6.2303 +1.47 ($1 = 59.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)