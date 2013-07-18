* Short rupiah positions largest since Nov 2008
* Bearish rupee bets up despite c.bank, govt efforts
* Won sees first bullish bets since early May
* Long yuan positions nearly double
SINGAPORE, July 18 Short positions in the
Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee increased during the past
two weeks despite authorities' steps to stabilise those
currencies, while sentiment on other emerging Asian currencies
became less bearish, a Reuters poll showed.
Bearish bets on the rupiah rose to the highest
level since November 2008, according to the survey of 14
currency analysts conducted between Wednesday and Thursday.
The Indonesian currency's indicative prices hit a near four
year low against the dollar on Thursday on sustained dollar
demand from local companies and worries about capital outflows.
The weakness came even as the central bank last week
surprised the market by raising the benchmark policy rate 50
basis points to 6.50 percent, double the expected hike.
Investors have been worried about the country's current
account and budget deficits, as well as shrinking foreign
exchange reserves.
Sentiment on the rupee became more pessimistic
despite steps to support the ailing currency by India's central
bank and government.
Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India announced steps to
halt the currency's decline by tightening liquidity and making
it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank.
Investors doubt if Indian authorities' measures could lure
capital inflows given sustained worries about sluggish economic
fundamentals and the country's current account deficit.
By contrast, sentiment on some other emerging Asian
currencies became less bearish as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke pledged to keep policy accommodative for the
foreseeable future, although the U.S. central bank still expects
to scaling back its stimulus.
The won saw its first bullish positions since early May as
the South Korean currency hit its highest in more than five
weeks on Wednesday. Offshore funds and domestic exporters bought
the unit.
Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan nearly doubled
after touching a 10-month low two weeks ago on the central
bank's guidance and the second-quarter economic growth met
expectations, easing some fears of a more severe slowdown.
In the previous poll, the renminbi's long positions fell to
their lowest since late August on worries that a sudden cash
squeeze would put more pressure on the world's second-largest
economy.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar
, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian
rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit
and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
18-July -0.61 -0.33 0.19 1.44 0.01 1.01 0.67 0.48 0.21
4-July -0.32 0.04 0.48 1.12 0.26 0.94 0.53 0.31 0.41
20-June -0.84 0.51 0.69 1.39 0.25 1.66 0.90 0.61 0.70
6-June -1.34 0.10 0.28 1.35 0.30 1.19 0.77 -0.17 0.69
23-May -1.92 0.51 1.08 0.65 0.40 0.68 -0.27 -0.09 0.35
9-May -1.93 -0.83 -0.09 0.43 -0.31 -0.24 -1.04 -0.83 0.17
25-Apr -1.71 0.09 0.09 0.44 0.38 -0.20 -0.34 0.20 -1.09
