July 19 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.33 100.43 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2684 1.2660 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.970 30.025 +0.18 Korean won 1125.60 1126.30 +0.06 Baht 31.11 31.07 -0.13 Peso 43.47 43.43 -0.09 Rupiah 10060.00 10055.00 -0.05 Rupee 59.67 59.67 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1990 3.1940 -0.16 Yuan 6.1408 6.1413 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.33 86.79 -13.50 Sing dlr 1.2684 1.2219 -3.67 Taiwan dlr 29.970 29.136 -2.78 Korean won 1125.60 1070.60 -4.89 Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61 Peso 43.47 41.05 -5.57 Rupiah 10060.00 9630.00 -4.27 Rupee 59.67 54.99 -7.84 Ringgit 3.1990 3.0580 -4.41 Yuan 6.1408 6.2303 +1.46 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)