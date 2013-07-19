* Corporate dollar demand hits rupiah; c.bank intervenes
* Rupiah to see largest weekly decline in 13 months
* Won higher on exporters, short-covering
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 19 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
near four-year low on Friday, leading declines among emerging
Asian currencies for the day and the week as the region may see
more capital outflows on expectations of the Federal Reserve's
reduction in stimulus.
The rupiah stayed under pressure from dollar demand
from local companies, although the central bank was spotted
intervening to limit its downside.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar
also fell in thin trading as investors covered short
positions in the greenback before the weekend.
The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar
bucked regional declines, helped by local exporters.
But the North Asian currencies are not free of worries from
the more dismal outlook on overall emerging Asian currencies,
traders and analysts said.
Japan's appetite for foreign assets grew with the country's
investors net buyers of foreign bonds for a second straight week
last week by purchasing the largest amount since September 2012.
Still, it is premature to expect inflows of the money to
emerging Asian assets, analysts said.
"It looks difficult for the Japanese to increase their Asia
allocation given weak growth momentum and the Fed," said Jeong
My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul.
"In the very, very long term, we may see Japanese money
going to other parts of Asia. But it is too early to expect it
now," Jeong added.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the
U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its
monthly bond-buying of $85 billion a month later this year
although he left open the option of changing that plan if the
economic outlook shifted.
Most emerging Asian currencies are on course to post weekly
declines, led by the rupiah.
The rupiah's indicative price fell 0.9 percent against the
dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. If
the loss is maintained, that would be the largest weekly fall
since the period ended June 1, 2012.
The Indian rupee has also lost 0.4 percent so far
this week, even though the central bank and the government took
steps to stabilise the ailing currency.
The rupiah and rupee currencies were seen more vulnerable to
capital outflows on the Fed's policy shift due to worries about
their current account deficits.
During the last two weeks, short positions in the two units
increased with bearish bets on the rupiah at the highest level
since November 2008, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
For the week, the ringgit has declined 0.8 percent to the
dollar, while the Singapore dollar has fallen 0.4 percent.
RUPIAH
The rupiah's indicative prices lost as much as 0.5 percent
to 10,100 per dollar, the weakest since September 2009 on
corporate dollar demand. Foreign banks also bought the
greenback.
The Indonesian currency traded weaker than the prices in
thin liquidity with some banks bidding dollars above 10,400,
traders said.
The central bank was spotted providing dollars and some
exporters joined the selling, but they were not seen enough to
satisfy dollar demand, they added.
"Definitely, if BI doesn't supply enough dollars," a trader
said when asked if the rupiah is expected to weaken further.
"Dollar supply is limited. There is no interbank market.
Where can we get dollar supply if it is not from BI?"
On Thursday, Bank Indonesia said it raised $600 million in
its first currency swaps auction, well above its indicative
target of $500 million, in an effort to increase ammunition for
the defence of its currency.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar edged weaker as a break of 1.2690 to
the greenback prompted some stop-loss selling in thin liquidity,
traders said.
Still, the city-state's currency cut much of its initial
slide as it has a chart support at 1.2714, the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation in July.
RINGGIT
The ringgit eased on caution over bond outflows and as
investors covered short dollar positions before the weekend.
Earlier weakness in the Singapore dollar also weighed on the
Malaysian currency, traders said.
"People were back to buying USD with some custodian outflows
on MYR bonds and better U.S. sentiment," said a foreign bank
trader in Singapore.
But the ringgit recovered most of its initial losses as it
found a trendline support around 3.0250 per dollar, another
trader in Kuala Lumpur said.
WON
The won rose on demand from local exporters for settlements
and as investors covered short positions before the weekend.
Earlier, the South Korean currency fell on dollar bids from
importers for payments.
But the local unit turned higher on expectations that it
would find more support from month-end corporate demand, traders
said.
"Exporters' support may be stronger next week as the
month-end is approaching," said a senior foreign bank trader in
Seoul.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose in thin trade from Thursday's close.
Traders said the central bank had pushed it lower through
intervention in the prior session.
Taiwanese exporters showed interest in buying the currency
when it was weaker than 30.000, traders said.
But foreign financial institutions and domestic importers
bought U.S. dollars on dips, limiting the Taiwan dollar's
upside.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.13 100.43 +0.30
Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2660 -0.12
Taiwan dlr 29.926 30.025 +0.33
Korean won 1122.90 1126.30 +0.30
Baht 31.11 31.07 -0.13
Peso 43.38 43.43 +0.13
Rupiah 10085.00 10055.00 -0.30
Rupee 59.81 59.67 -0.23
Ringgit 3.1980 3.1940 -0.13
Yuan 6.1392 6.1413 +0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.13 86.79 -13.32
Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2219 -3.60
Taiwan dlr 29.926 29.136 -2.64
Korean won 1122.90 1070.60 -4.66
Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61
Peso 43.38 41.05 -5.36
Rupiah 10085.00 9630.00 -4.51
Rupee 59.81 54.99 -8.06
Ringgit 3.1980 3.0580 -4.38
Yuan 6.1392 6.2303 +1.48
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)