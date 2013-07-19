* Rupee to see largest weekly decline in 13 months * BI seen sell more dlr after fx swap auction - traders * Won higher on hedge funds, exporters (Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 19 The Indonesian rupiah touched a near four-year low on Friday in its worst week in 13 months, leading weekly declines among emerging Asian currencies as the region is likely to see more capital outflows on the Federal Reserve's potential cut in stimulus. The rupiah's indicative price lost as much as 0.5 percent to 10,100 per dollar, the weakest since September 2009 on dollar demand from local companies and foreign banks. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity more than Thursday, traders said. The move came after it raised $600 million in its first currency swaps auction, well above its indicative target of $500 million, in an effort to increase ammunition for the defence of its currency. "It might help (the rupiah) a little bit," said a Jakarta-based trader. "But I am still bullish on dollar/rupiah as long as the fundamental of Indonesia economy is not getting better," said the trader, adding the central bank's dollar injection was not enough to fulfill his necessity for the greenback. The rupiah's indicative price has lost 0.8 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. If the loss is maintained, that would be the largest weekly fall since the period ended June 1, 2012. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its quantitative easing. The Indian rupee has lost 0.3 percent so far this week, even though the central bank and the government took steps to stabilise the ailing currency. The rupiah and rupee were seen more vulnerable to capital outflows on the Fed's policy shift due to worries about their current account deficits. During the last two weeks, short positions in the two units increased with bearish bets on the rupiah at the highest level since November 2008, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. For the week, the Malaysian ringgit has declined 0.7 percent to the dollar, while the Singapore dollar has fallen 0.3 percent. But the South Korean won bucked the regional slides with a 0.2 percent gain as demand from hedge funds and exporters triggered stop-loss dollar selling. The won saw its first bullish bets since early May, according to the survey on emerging Asian currency positions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.33 100.43 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2660 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.940 30.025 +0.28 Korean won 1121.94 1126.30 +0.39 Baht 31.07 31.07 +0.00 Peso 43.36 43.43 +0.18 Rupiah 10070.00 10055.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.75 59.67 -0.13 Ringgit 3.1955 3.1940 -0.05 Yuan 6.1379 6.1413 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.33 86.79 -13.50 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2219 -3.49 Taiwan dlr 29.940 29.136 -2.69 Korean won 1121.94 1070.60 -4.58 Baht 31.07 30.61 -1.48 Peso 43.36 41.05 -5.32 Rupiah 10070.00 9630.00 -4.37 Rupee 59.75 54.99 -7.97 Ringgit 3.1955 3.0580 -4.30 Yuan 6.1379 6.2303 +1.51 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)