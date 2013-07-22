July 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.01 100.54 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2663 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 29.895 29.978 +0.28 Korean won 1118.50 1121.70 +0.29 *Baht 31.00 31.07 +0.23 Peso 43.25 43.35 +0.24 Rupiah 10070.00 10070.00 +0.00 Rupee 59.35 59.35 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1810 3.1925 +0.36 Yuan 6.1361 6.1379 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.01 86.79 -13.22 Sing dlr 1.2625 1.2219 -3.22 Taiwan dlr 29.895 29.136 -2.54 Korean won 1118.50 1070.60 -4.28 Baht 31.00 30.61 -1.26 Peso 43.25 41.05 -5.08 Rupiah 10070.00 9630.00 -4.37 Rupee 59.35 54.99 -7.35 Ringgit 3.1810 3.0580 -3.87 Yuan 6.1361 6.2303 +1.54 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)