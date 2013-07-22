(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 22 The yen's rebound off early lows against the dollar prompted investors to cover short positions in most emerging Asian currencies against the greenback, though trading was thin. A pledge by Group of 20 economic policymakers to spur growth also provided support for regional currencies. The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar gained on short-covering. The South Korean won advanced due to exporters' demand, while the Philippine peso rose on expectations of stock inflows and remittances. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.98 100.54 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2663 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.978 +0.27 Korean won 1118.30 1121.70 +0.30 *Baht 30.93 31.07 +0.45 Peso 43.26 43.35 +0.21 Rupiah 10060.00 10070.00 +0.10 Rupee 59.40 59.35 -0.08 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1925 +0.46 Yuan 6.1376 6.1379 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.98 86.79 -13.19 Sing dlr 1.2626 1.2219 -3.22 Taiwan dlr 29.898 29.136 -2.55 Korean won 1118.30 1070.60 -4.27 Baht 30.93 30.61 -1.03 Peso 43.26 41.05 -5.11 Rupiah 10060.00 9630.00 -4.27 Rupee 59.40 54.99 -7.42 Ringgit 3.1780 3.0580 -3.78 Yuan 6.1376 6.2303 +1.51 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)