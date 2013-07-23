(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 23 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data prompted investors to cut bets on the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus soon, while the Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh four-year low. The Thai baht hit a three-week high, boosted by higher stocks, and the South Korean won gained on foreign stock buying. The rupiah fell to the lowest since August 2009 on dollar demand from domestic companies, while the central bank allowed indicative prices to match traded levels, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0825 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.48 99.65 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2607 -0.27 Taiwan dlr 29.905 29.935 +0.10 Korean won 1116.74 1118.90 +0.19 Baht 30.93 31.07 +0.45 Peso 43.23 43.24 +0.02 Rupiah 10170.00 10060.00 -1.08 Rupee 59.68 59.72 +0.07 Ringgit 3.1750 3.1805 +0.17 Yuan 6.1376 6.1413 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.48 86.79 -12.76 Sing dlr 1.2641 1.2219 -3.34 Taiwan dlr 29.905 29.136 -2.57 Korean won 1116.74 1070.60 -4.13 Baht 30.93 30.61 -1.03 Peso 43.23 41.05 -5.04 Rupiah 10170.00 9630.00 -5.31 Rupee 59.68 54.99 -7.86 Ringgit 3.1750 3.0580 -3.69 Yuan 6.1376 6.2303 +1.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)