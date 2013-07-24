* Indian c.bank takes new steps to support rupee * Won at 7-wk high on offshore funds, exporters * Rupiah at 4-yr low; indicative prices match dealt levels (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 24 Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Wednesday, led by the Indian rupee and the South Korean won, but gains were pared as China manufacturing activity increased worries about a slowdown in the world's No.2 economy. The day's big loser was Indonesia's rupiah, which touched its weakest in more than four years as indicative prices matched market levels, as on Tuesday. Traders said month-end corporate dollar-demand fueled the fall. The rupee gained after the central bank took new steps on Tuesday to support the ailing currency, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite the risks to economic growth. The won hit a near seven-week high on demand from offshore funds and exporters. But those currencies and regional peers gave up initial gains as the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity showed activity slowed to an 11-month low in July as new orders faltered and the job market darkened. Bad news from China combined with no signals of some stimulus measures "may worsen sentiment", said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. Still, the slowdown in China's economy has already been priced into emerging Asian currencies to some degree, and any further downside will be limited, Supaat said. Some traders agreed with him, saying regional currencies are likely to find support amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may not taper its monetary stimulus soon, given recent weak U.S. data. "China data has been soft for the past three months. They have already talked about painful reforms," said a senior trader at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur, adding he would buy the ringgit on dips for a target of 3.1500 per dollar. WON At its strongest point, the won was up 0.4 percent to 1,112.8 per dollar, its highest level June 7, as offshore model funds bought it on overnight weakness in the greenback, traders said. South Korean exporters including shipbuilders joined the bids, traders added. Technically, the local currency may head to the previous high of 1,107.6 on June 7 once if ends the session stronger than 1,113.8, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between May and June, analysts said. Some traders, however, hesitated to chase the won on growing caution over potential intervention to stem its appreciation, especially when China, South Korea's top export market, is losing growth momentum. "Who dares to push it further from here in the summer doldrums?" said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "Dollar-short plays will be dead if forex authorities absorb even a small amount of dollars," the trader added. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 0.8 percent to 10,265 per dollar, the weakest since June 2009 on sustained dollar demand from local companies. The central bank was spotted selling dollar at the session low to limit the rupiah's downside, while it continued to allow indicative prices to reflect traded prices, traders said. On Tuesday, Bank Indonesia let indicative rupiah prices it puts on screens match different levels used in Jakarta's foreign-exchange market dealings to lure more banks to provide more dollar liquidity. "Overall, the market is still bullish on dollar/rupiah," said a Jakarta-based trader. "But BI is there to maintain certain ranges. Intervention at current levels is better. BI's step can reduce volatility and the spread between bid and offer," the trader added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.70 99.44 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2638 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.900 29.920 +0.07 Korean won 1113.80 1117.00 +0.29 Baht 30.90 30.95 +0.16 Peso 43.24 43.23 -0.01 Rupiah 10250.00 10180.00 -0.68 Rupee 59.45 59.76 +0.52 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1785 +0.02 Yuan 6.1370 6.1374 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.70 86.79 -12.95 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2219 -3.40 Taiwan dlr 29.900 29.136 -2.56 Korean won 1113.80 1070.60 -3.88 Baht 30.90 30.61 -0.94 Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.05 Rupiah 10250.00 9630.00 -6.05 Rupee 59.45 54.99 -7.50 Ringgit 3.1780 3.0580 -3.78 Yuan 6.1370 6.2303 +1.52 (Editing by)