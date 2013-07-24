(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 24 The Indian rupee and the South Korean won rose significantly on Wednesday, while most other emerging Asian currencies slipped on increasing worries about China's slowing economy and the Indonesian rupiah hit a four-year low. The rupiah fell as much as 0.8 percent to 10,265 per dollar, the weakest since June 2009, while indicative prices matched market levels, as on Tuesday. Traders said month-end corporate dollar-demand fueled the latest fall. The Singapore dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso all weakened after a survey showed China's manufacturing activity slowed to an 11-month low in July. The rupee outperformed regional peers after India's central bank took new steps on Tuesday to support the ailing currency, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite the risks to economic growth. The won ended the domestic trade up 0.4 percent to a session high of 1,127.4 per dollar, the strongest since June 7. South Korean exporters chased the local currency for month-end settlements and offshore model funds joined bids, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0756 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.96 99.44 -0.52 Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2638 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 29.912 29.920 +0.03 Korean won 1113.12 1117.00 +0.35 Baht 30.94 30.95 +0.03 Peso 43.31 43.23 -0.18 Rupiah 10250.00 10180.00 -0.68 Rupee 59.28 59.76 +0.81 Ringgit 3.1860 3.1785 -0.24 Yuan 6.1378 6.1374 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.96 86.79 -13.18 Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2219 -3.55 Taiwan dlr 29.912 29.136 -2.59 Korean won 1113.12 1070.60 -3.82 Baht 30.94 30.61 -1.07 Peso 43.31 41.05 -5.22 Rupiah 10250.00 9630.00 -6.05 Rupee 59.28 54.99 -7.24 Ringgit 3.1860 3.0580 -4.02 Yuan 6.1378 6.2303 +1.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)