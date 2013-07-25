July 25 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.17 100.30 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2673 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.958 29.942 -0.05 Korean won 1116.90 1112.70 -0.38 Baht 31.08 30.96 -0.40 Peso 43.39 43.32 -0.15 Rupiah 10265.00 10250.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.13 59.13 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1990 3.1895 -0.30 Yuan 6.1392 6.1360 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.17 86.79 -13.36 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2219 -3.65 Taiwan dlr 29.958 29.136 -2.74 Korean won 1116.90 1070.60 -4.15 Baht 31.08 30.61 -1.51 Peso 43.39 41.05 -5.38 Rupiah 10265.00 9630.00 -6.19 Rupee 59.13 54.99 -7.00 Ringgit 3.1990 3.0580 -4.41 Yuan 6.1392 6.2303 +1.48 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)