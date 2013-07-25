* Won down on offshore funds, but GDP growth cuts losses * Rupiah at 4-yr low on corp dlr demand; intervention caps * Baht lower on weak stocks, bonds * Ringgit, Philippine peso fall on dlr short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 25 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday as solid U.S. housing data and higher Treasury yields reignited expectations that Federal Reserve may scale back its monetary stimulus earlier than other central banks. Whereas the South Korean won led declines due partly to selling by offshore funds, the currency pared initial losses thanks to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter and dollar-selling by exporters. The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh four-year low on corporate dollar demand. The Thai baht fell on weaker local stocks and bonds. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso slid on dollar-short covering. "Volatility, particularly to the upside in U.S. Treasury security rates will pressure Asian FX to the downside," Sacha Tihanyi, a senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a note to clients. U.S. 10-year note yields rose further on Thursday in Asia. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday in New York as U.S. home sales vaulted to a five-year high in June. The bright economic outlook in the United States compared with the gloom gathering around a slowdown in China, the main customer for exports from other emerging Asian countries. If the Fed does reduce its $85 billion a month bond buying programme it is expected to reduce capital inflows to emerging Asia, traders and analysts have said. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's pledge earlier this month to keep policy accommodative for the foreseeable future had helped relieve some of the pressure on emerging Asia currencies. WON The won snapped a four-day winning streak on selling by offshore funds and as local banks built up long dollar positions. The won recovered some of initial its losses after the release of data showing the economy expanded faster than expected in the second quarter, reporting its quickest pace in more than two years. Exporters, including shipbuilders, also bought the won for month-end settlements, prompting some stop-loss dollar selling, traders said. "Exporters are likely to chase the won whenever it is weaker than 1,120, so interbank players will prefer dollar-short positions around there especially until the end of the month," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the dollar. "But for a longer term, the won is expected to weaken," said the trader. RUPIAH Bank Indonesia was spotted intervening to support the rupiah as its eased 0.3 percent to 10,280 to the dollar, its weakest since June 2009. Dealers said month-end dollar demand from Indonesian companies had added to pressure on the rupiah. Investors were keeping an eye on the central bank's currency swap auction later in the day. Last week, Bank Indonesia raised $600 million, well above its indicative target of $500 million, to increase ammunition it has to support the rupiah. BAHT The baht slid on weaker Thai stocks and higher bond yields. The five-year government bond yields rose to 3.60 percent, the highest since May 2012, while the 10-year bond yields rose to 3.86 percent from Wednesday's 3.78 percent. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as interbank speculators covered short dollar positions. Investors hesitated to sell the Malaysian currency when it was below 3.2000 per dollar as the central bank was spotted intervening at 3.2050 to support it in the past, traders said. Oil exporters' month-end demand was expected to help the ringgit, they added. "Nobody wants to keep short dollar positions, given the FOMC on July 30," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting. But the trader said he preferred to add ringgit positions around 3.2000. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased on dollar demand from local companies and as domestic banks covered short dollar positions, traders said. Investors were focused more on U.S. weekly jobs due later in the day than the Philippine central bank policy review. The central bank was almost certain to hold its key policy rate and the rate on its special deposit account facility steady. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.04 100.30 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2673 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.942 -0.06 Korean won 1117.30 1112.70 -0.41 Baht 31.05 30.96 -0.31 Peso 43.37 43.32 -0.12 Rupiah 10265.00 10250.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.10 59.13 +0.06 Ringgit 3.1990 3.1895 -0.30 Yuan 6.1379 6.1360 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.04 86.79 -13.24 Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2219 -3.59 Taiwan dlr 29.961 29.136 -2.75 Korean won 1117.30 1070.60 -4.18 Baht 31.05 30.61 -1.42 Peso 43.37 41.05 -5.35 Rupiah 10265.00 9630.00 -6.19 Rupee 59.10 54.99 -6.95 Ringgit 3.1990 3.0580 -4.41 Yuan 6.1379 6.2303 +1.51 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)