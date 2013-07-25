(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 25 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as solid U.S. housing data and higher Treasury yields reignited some concerns that the Federal Reserve may scale back monetary stimulus earlier than other central banks do. While the South Korean won led declines due partly to selling by offshore funds, the currency pared initial losses thanks to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter and dollar-selling by exporters. The Indonesian rupiah hit a fresh four-year low on corporate dollar demand. The Thai baht fell on weaker local stocks and bonds. The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso slid on dollar-short covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.96 100.30 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2673 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.942 +0.02 Korean won 1116.13 1112.70 -0.31 Baht 31.03 30.96 -0.24 Peso 43.35 43.32 -0.06 Rupiah 10265.00 10250.00 -0.15 Rupee 58.93 59.13 +0.35 Ringgit 3.1960 3.1895 -0.20 Yuan 6.1359 6.1360 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.96 86.79 -13.18 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2219 -3.54 Taiwan dlr 29.936 29.136 -2.67 Korean won 1116.13 1070.60 -4.08 Baht 31.03 30.61 -1.35 Peso 43.35 41.05 -5.29 Rupiah 10265.00 9630.00 -6.19 Rupee 58.93 54.99 -6.68 Ringgit 3.1960 3.0580 -4.32 Yuan 6.1359 6.2303 +1.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)