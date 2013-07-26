* Won at 7-week high on offshore funds, exporters * Taiwan dlr higher on exporters; importers limit * Philippine peso up on ratings upgrade hope; c.bank spotted * Ringgit weaker on bond outflow concerns (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 26 The South Korean won hit a seven-week high on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies for the day and the week, as investors trimmed U.S. dollar positions amid caution before next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Offshore funds and local exporters lifted the won . The Taiwan dollar gained on month-end corporate demand. The Philippine peso rose on short-covering and hopes for a ratings upgrade. The Indonesian rupiah was firmer on intervention, traders said. The U.S. central bank is scheduled to open a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. On Friday, according to traders, the dollar broadly fell because of a Wall Street Journal report that said the Fed may debate changing its forward guidance to help hammer home its message that it will keep rates low for a long time to come. "Asian currencies may rise a bit more unless the Fed mentions immediate reduction in its quantitative easing," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "But investors will be very picky, considering economic fundamentals and valuation," she said. In Park's view, the peso looks "rosy" on prospects for a Philippine upgrade from Moody's Investors Service, while the rupiah and ringgit "will be under pressure". Most regional currencies were set for weekly gains. The won has outperformed with a 1.0 percent rise against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian rupee has gained 0.7 percent on the week, thanks to authorities' measures to support the ailing currency. On Thursday, India's Chief Economic Adviser Raghuram Rajan said all options were being considered to fund the country's record-high current account deficit. Both the Taiwan dollar and the Singapore dollar have gained 0.3 percent. The peso has advanced 0.1 percent. But so far this week, the rupiah has lost 1.8 percent against the dollar, which would be the largest weekly loss since mid-September 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Indonesian currency came under pressure from sustained dollar bids from local companies. The central bank has allowed indicative rupiah prices it puts on screens to match different levels used in Jakarta's foreign-exchange market dealings, a move that made the currency initially tumble but could help it strengthen later. The Malaysian ringgit has slid 0.5 percent this week on concerns over bond outflows. WON On Friday, the won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,109.7 per dollar, its highest point since June 7, on stop-loss dollar selling among offshore funds and as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares. Expectations of demand from exporters' month-end settlements also supported the South Korean currency, traders said. Traders hesitated to push the won stronger than 1,110 on growing caution over possible intervention to stem further gains for the week's best performing emerging Asian currency. But it is seen probably strengthening to 1,107.6, the high on June 7, traders said, adding exporters are lowering levels to sell dollars. "As long as there is exporters' demand, we will see continuous preference for the won," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. The trader said the authorities might not intervene strongly, adding: "I wonder how strong the authorities would be as the yen/won stays above 11." South Korea's foreign exchange authorities closely look at the won's value against the yen as it competes with Japan in key export markets. The won stood at 11.2434 to the Japanese currency compared with Thursday's 11.2370. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as exporters bought it for month-end settlements when it was weaker than 29.900 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. Some interbank speculators sold the greenback on its broader weakness. Still, the island unit's upside was limited as domestic importers purchased the U.S. dollar for payment below 29.900. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso gained as interbank speculators covered short positions before the weekend and on expectations of a ratings upgrade by Moody's. On Thursday, Moody's placed its rating on the Philippine on review for an upgrade, raising the possibility the country could soon win its third investment grade rating. The Philippine currency gave up much of its initial gains as the central bank was spotted buying the dollar at the session high of 43.200. "In the medium term, its upgrade may support the peso as funds that require three investment grades will wait until Moody's approves it," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. But the dollar/peso's downside is limited due to the central bank, the trader said. RUPIAH The rupiah edged up as the central bank provided dollar liquidity to support the currency, traders said. Bank Indonesia on Thursday said it raised $1.218 billion from its second foreign exchange swaps auction, well above an indicative target of $600 million. "The result was higher than my expectation. BI has more dollars for intervention," said a Jakarta-based trader. RINGGIT The ringgit hit a near three-week low on worries about bond outflows. Malaysia has more than $3 billion in bonds maturing in July, Westpac said in a note. The Malaysian currency came under further pressure after one-month dollar/ringgit non-deliverable forwards on Thursday hit the highest since June 24. Traders said there was market talk that ringgit selling by real money funds was behind the NDF's jump. The Malaysian currency slid as much as 0.3 percent to 3.2090 per dollar, the weakest since July 8. But the ringgit recovered some earlier losses as the central bank was suspected of selling dollars, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.80 99.28 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2641 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.893 29.978 +0.28 Korean won 1111.15 1116.10 +0.45 Baht 31.12 31.13 +0.03 Peso 43.32 43.35 +0.06 Rupiah 10255.00 10260.00 +0.05 Rupee 58.94 59.11 +0.30 Ringgit 3.2070 3.1985 -0.27 Yuan 6.1309 6.1347 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.80 86.79 -12.16 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2219 -3.26 Taiwan dlr 29.893 29.136 -2.53 Korean won 1111.15 1070.60 -3.65 Baht 31.12 30.61 -1.64 Peso 43.32 41.05 -5.24 Rupiah 10255.00 9630.00 -6.09 Rupee 58.94 54.99 -6.69 Ringgit 3.2070 3.0580 -4.65 Yuan 6.1309 6.2303 +1.62 (Additional reporting by Miaojung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)