(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 26 The South Korean won hit a seven-week high on Friday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies for the day and the week, as investors reduced U.S. dollar positions amid caution before next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Offshore funds and local exporters lifted the won . The Taiwan dollar gained on month-end corporate demand. The Philippine peso rose on short-covering and hopes for a ratings upgrade. The Indonesian rupiah edged up on intervention, traders said. Most regional currencies were set for weekly gains. The won has outperformed with a 1.0 percent rise against the dollar this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian rupee has gained 0.8 percent on the week, thanks to authorities' measures to support the ailing currency. Both the Taiwan dollar and the Singapore dollar have gained 0.2 percent. The peso advanced 0.1 percent. But so far this week, the rupiah has lost 1.8 percent against the dollar, which would be the largest weekly loss since mid-September 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Malaysian ringgit has slid 0.4 percent this week on concerns over outflows due to maturing bonds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0822 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.59 99.28 +0.70 Sing dlr 1.2636 1.2641 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.978 +0.19 Korean won 1111.10 1116.10 +0.45 Baht 31.10 31.13 +0.10 Peso 43.31 43.35 +0.08 Rupiah 10255.00 10260.00 +0.05 Rupee 58.87 59.11 +0.41 Ringgit 3.2055 3.1985 -0.22 Yuan 6.1309 6.1347 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.59 86.79 -11.97 Sing dlr 1.2636 1.2219 -3.30 Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.136 -2.63 Korean won 1111.10 1070.60 -3.65 Baht 31.10 30.61 -1.58 Peso 43.31 41.05 -5.22 Rupiah 10255.00 9630.00 -6.09 Rupee 58.87 54.99 -6.59 Ringgit 3.2055 3.0580 -4.60 Yuan 6.1309 6.2303 +1.62 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)