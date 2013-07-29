July 29 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.84 98.27 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2645 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.910 29.950 +0.13 Korean won 1108.75 1111.10 +0.21 Baht 31.15 31.12 -0.10 Peso 43.31 43.31 +0.01 Rupiah 10255.00 10260.00 +0.05 Rupee 59.04 59.04 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2162 3.2080 -0.25 Yuan 6.1296 6.1316 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.84 86.79 -11.29 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2219 -3.28 Taiwan dlr 29.910 29.136 -2.59 Korean won 1108.75 1070.60 -3.44 Baht 31.15 30.61 -1.73 Peso 43.31 41.05 -5.21 Rupiah 10255.00 9630.00 -6.09 Rupee 59.04 54.99 -6.86 Ringgit 3.2162 3.0580 -4.92 Yuan 6.1296 6.2303 +1.64 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)