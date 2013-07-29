* Malaysian govt bond yields higher * Baht down on stocks; Sing dlr dips on leveraged funds * Won at 7-wk high on exporters' demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 29 The Malaysian ringgit hit a five-week low on Monday, on worries about outflows for maturing bonds, and most emerging Asian currencies slipped though the South Korean won gained on demand from exporters. The Thai baht fell on weaker stocks, while the Singapore dollar eased on selling from leveraged funds. The ringgit declined as much as 0.4 percent to 3.2210 per dollar, the weakest since June 24 when it touched this year's low of 3.2215. If the Malaysian currency weakens past the June 24 low, it may head to 3.2395, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between 2009 and 2011, analysts said. Malaysian government debts slid with 10-year bond yields up to 3.875 percent, the highest since late July 2011. The 5-year yields and the 3-year yields also rose. Still, some traders and analysts saw the ringgit's recent fall as excessive. "There is still a search for yields. I don't see why there should be outflows," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. Over the previous two weeks, the Malaysian currency lost more than 1 percent against the dollar, making it the second worst performing emerging Asian currency after the Indonesian rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters data. Westpac said last week that Malaysia has more than $3 billion in bonds maturing in July. While a large amount is maturing, "investors already have bought dollars (for redemption), I think," a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said. "They will take profits from or sell back the dollar by end of this week," the trader said, adding he saw investors appeared to hold long dollar positions. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased on selling from short-term investors and leveraged funds, traders said. It was traded down 0.2 percent at 1.2664 per U.S. dollar. Based on the charts and technical factors, traders said the U.S. dollar will find a trendline support around 1.2612 against the Singapore dollar. But the U.S. dollar will struggle to rise beyond 1.2700, traders said. BAHT The Thai baht fell as Bangkok shares slid more than those of most regional bourses on worries about a slowing economy. The country's exports and factory output were both weaker than expected in June, showing the impact of tepid global demand, according to data released on Friday. Still, the Thai currency found some support around 31.20 per dollar on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. WON The won rose as much as 0.2 percent to 1,108.7 per dollar, the strongest since June 7, in thin trading. The South Korean currency found support due to demand from domestic exporters for month-end settlements, traders said. Still, importers' dollar demand limited the won's upside with a chart resistance at 1,107.6, the high of June 7. The won also has a 200-day moving average at 1,102.0. The currency has stayed weaker than the average since May. "There were some exporters' deals and some traders preferred the won. But importers also bought dollar, locking the won into a tight range," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0621 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.80 98.27 +0.48 Sing dlr 1.2664 1.2645 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.931 29.950 +0.06 Korean won 1110.50 1111.10 +0.05 Baht 31.18 31.12 -0.19 Peso 43.34 43.31 -0.07 Rupiah 10250.00 10260.00 +0.10 Rupee 59.23 59.04 -0.32 Ringgit 3.2210 3.2080 -0.40 Yuan 6.1307 6.1316 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.80 86.79 -11.26 Sing dlr 1.2664 1.2219 -3.51 Taiwan dlr 29.931 29.136 -2.66 Korean won 1110.50 1070.60 -3.59 Baht 31.18 30.61 -1.83 Peso 43.34 41.05 -5.28 Rupiah 10250.00 9630.00 -6.05 Rupee 59.23 54.99 -7.16 Ringgit 3.2210 3.0580 -5.06 Yuan 6.1307 6.2303 +1.62 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)