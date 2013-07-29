(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 29 The Malaysian ringgit hit a three-year low on Monday, which traders said stemmed from outflows for maturing bonds, while most other emerging Asian currencies slid. The ringgit fell as much as 0.6 percent to 3.2270 per dollar, the weakest since July 19, 2010. It came under further pressure from currency hedging by bond investors as yields rose, currency traders said. The 10-year bond yields rose to 3.904 percent, the highest since late July 2011. The 5-year yields and the 3-year yields were also higher. The Malaysian currency may weaken to 3.2395, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between 2009 and 2011, analysts said. The Indian rupee fell on weaker stocks and month-end dollar demand from importers. The Thai baht slid on a sluggish equity market, while the Singapore dollar eased on selling from leveraged funds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0855 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.95 98.27 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2645 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.931 29.950 +0.06 Korean won 1110.85 1111.10 +0.02 Baht 31.16 31.12 -0.13 Peso 43.34 43.31 -0.07 Rupiah 10265.00 10260.00 -0.05 Rupee 59.37 59.04 -0.56 Ringgit 3.2245 3.2080 -0.51 Yuan 6.1325 6.1316 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.95 86.79 -11.39 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2219 -3.48 Taiwan dlr 29.931 29.136 -2.66 Korean won 1110.85 1070.60 -3.62 Baht 31.16 30.61 -1.77 Peso 43.34 41.05 -5.28 Rupiah 10265.00 9630.00 -6.19 Rupee 59.37 54.99 -7.38 Ringgit 3.2245 3.0580 -5.16 Yuan 6.1325 6.2303 +1.59 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)