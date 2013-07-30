* India c.bank leaves rate unchanged in battle for rupee * Offshore funds sell baht, won * Ringgit turns slightly up after fresh 3-yr low (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 30 The Indian rupee led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday before the start of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, but the Malaysian ringgit rebounded from a three-year low on strong demand for new government bonds. The rupee extended its losses as the central bank said recent measures to support the ailing currency will be rolled back in a calibrated manner as stability is restored in the market. Some traders said they were disappointed by the central bank's decision not to raise interest rates. Offshore funds also sold the South Korean won and the Thai baht, traders said. The U.S. dollar broadly gained ahead of a two-day Fed policy meeting starting later in the day. The U.S. central bank is likely to have a lively debate on how best to prepare financial markets for a reduction of their bond-buying programme, but appear to certain to wait for further economic data before reducing its stimulus. "This is a manifestation of the current theme of developed markets outperforming EM space and USD-Asia may remain a buy-dips proposition," OCBC Bank said in a client note, referring to emerging markets. Some emerging Asian currencies such as the won have strengthened this month, according to Thomson Reuters data, as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged to keep policy accommodative for the foreseeable future, although the U.S. central bank still expects to scale back quantitative easing. WON The won fell as offshore funds booked profits from the best-performing emerging Asian currency in July. The won rose 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this month, according to Thomson Reuters data. South Korean exporters bought the won for month-end settlements, limiting its downside, traders said. "Offshore funds appeared to cover dollar-short positions before the FOMC, digesting most exporters' deals," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. BAHT The baht lost as much as 0.4 percent to 31.27 per dollar, its weakest since July 10, on selling by real money funds and foreign investors. The 5-year bond yields rose 4 basis points (bps) to 3.65 percent, while the 10-year yields gained 9 bps to 3.96 percent. On a technical basis, the baht is seen weakening to 31.33, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation in July, as it slid below the 61.8 percent level of 31.24, analysts said. RINGGIT The ringgit rebounded as strong demand for new government debts eased worries about further bond outflows. Early in the day, the ringgit MYR=MY lost 0.3 percent to 3.2365 per dollar, its weakest since July 1, 2010, pressured by bond outflows. However, the Malaysian currency turned slightly higher as agent banks of the central bank were spotted selling dollars and some investors covered short positions after the government sold 7-year bonds, traders said. The country sold 4.5 billion ringgit in 7-year government bonds at an average yield of 3.889 percent with the bid-to-cover ratio at 1.91 times. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.24 97.97 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2672 1.2662 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.925 29.960 +0.12 Korean won 1113.20 1110.50 -0.24 Baht 31.24 31.16 -0.26 Peso 43.40 43.34 -0.14 Rupiah 10280.00 10265.00 -0.15 Rupee 59.79 59.42 -0.63 Ringgit 3.2240 3.2260 +0.06 Yuan 6.1322 6.1325 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.24 86.79 -11.66 Sing dlr 1.2672 1.2219 -3.57 Taiwan dlr 29.925 29.136 -2.64 Korean won 1113.20 1070.60 -3.83 Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02 Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.41 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 59.79 54.99 -8.03 Ringgit 3.2240 3.0580 -5.15 Yuan 6.1322 6.2303 +1.60 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Subhadip Sircar in MUMBAI and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)