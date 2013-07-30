* India c.bank leaves rate unchanged in battle for rupee
* Offshore funds sell baht, won
* Ringgit turns slightly up after fresh 3-yr low
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 30 The Indian rupee led slides
among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday before the start of a
U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, but the Malaysian ringgit
rebounded from a three-year low on strong demand for new
government bonds.
The rupee extended its losses as the central bank
said recent measures to support the ailing currency will be
rolled back in a calibrated manner as stability is restored in
the market. Some traders said they were disappointed by the
central bank's decision not to raise interest rates.
Offshore funds also sold the South Korean won and
the Thai baht, traders said.
The U.S. dollar broadly gained ahead of a two-day Fed policy
meeting starting later in the day.
The U.S. central bank is likely to have a lively debate on
how best to prepare financial markets for a reduction of their
bond-buying programme, but appear to certain to wait for further
economic data before reducing its stimulus.
"This is a manifestation of the current theme of developed
markets outperforming EM space and USD-Asia may remain a
buy-dips proposition," OCBC Bank said in a client note,
referring to emerging markets.
Some emerging Asian currencies such as the won have
strengthened this month, according to Thomson Reuters data, as
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged to keep policy accommodative
for the foreseeable future, although the U.S. central bank still
expects to scale back quantitative easing.
WON
The won fell as offshore funds booked profits from the
best-performing emerging Asian currency in July.
The won rose 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this
month, according to Thomson Reuters data.
South Korean exporters bought the won for month-end
settlements, limiting its downside, traders said.
"Offshore funds appeared to cover dollar-short positions
before the FOMC, digesting most exporters' deals," said a South
Korean bank trader in Seoul, referring to the Federal Open
Market Committee.
BAHT
The baht lost as much as 0.4 percent to 31.27 per dollar,
its weakest since July 10, on selling by real money funds and
foreign investors.
The 5-year bond yields rose 4 basis points (bps)
to 3.65 percent, while the 10-year yields gained 9
bps to 3.96 percent.
On a technical basis, the baht is seen weakening to 31.33,
the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation in
July, as it slid below the 61.8 percent level of 31.24, analysts
said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rebounded as strong demand for new government
debts eased worries about further bond outflows.
Early in the day, the ringgit MYR=MY lost 0.3 percent to
3.2365 per dollar, its weakest since July 1, 2010, pressured by
bond outflows.
However, the Malaysian currency turned slightly higher as
agent banks of the central bank were spotted selling dollars and
some investors covered short positions after the government sold
7-year bonds, traders said.
The country sold 4.5 billion ringgit in 7-year government
bonds at an average yield of 3.889 percent with the bid-to-cover
ratio at 1.91 times.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.24 97.97 -0.28
Sing dlr 1.2672 1.2662 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 29.925 29.960 +0.12
Korean won 1113.20 1110.50 -0.24
Baht 31.24 31.16 -0.26
Peso 43.40 43.34 -0.14
Rupiah 10280.00 10265.00 -0.15
Rupee 59.79 59.42 -0.63
Ringgit 3.2240 3.2260 +0.06
Yuan 6.1322 6.1325 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.24 86.79 -11.66
Sing dlr 1.2672 1.2219 -3.57
Taiwan dlr 29.925 29.136 -2.64
Korean won 1113.20 1070.60 -3.83
Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02
Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.41
Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32
Rupee 59.79 54.99 -8.03
Ringgit 3.2240 3.0580 -5.15
Yuan 6.1322 6.2303 +1.60
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Subhadip
Sircar in MUMBAI and Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)