(Updates prices. For midday report, double click ) SINGAPORE, July 30 The Indian rupee hit a three-week low on Tuesday, leading falls among emerging Asian currencies before the start of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, while the ringgit ended a volatile day lower after Fitch Ratings' cut Malaysia's ratings outlook to negative. The rupee fell as much as 1.4 percent to 60.245 per dollar, its weakest since July 9, after the central bank shied away from stronger measures to boost the currency. The ringgit hit a fresh three-year low in early trade due to the redemption of maturing bonds, but rebounded after a successful government bond sale. It turned lower again after Fitch cut Malaysia's outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable.' Offshore funds also sold the South Korean won and the Thai baht, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0920 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.05 97.97 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2662 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.960 +0.00 Korean won 1113.14 1110.50 -0.24 Baht 31.24 31.16 -0.26 Peso 43.41 43.34 -0.15 Rupiah 10265.00 10265.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.19 59.42 -1.29 Ringgit 3.2330 3.2260 -0.22 Yuan 6.1317 6.1325 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.05 86.79 -11.48 Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2219 -3.70 Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.136 -2.75 Korean won 1113.14 1070.60 -3.82 Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02 Peso 43.41 41.05 -5.43 Rupiah 10265.00 9630.00 -6.19 Rupee 60.19 54.99 -8.64 Ringgit 3.2330 3.0580 -5.41 Yuan 6.1317 6.2303 +1.61 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)