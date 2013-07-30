(Updates prices. For midday report, double click
SINGAPORE, July 30 The Indian rupee hit a
three-week low on Tuesday, leading falls among emerging Asian
currencies before the start of a Federal Reserve policy meeting,
while the ringgit ended a volatile day lower after Fitch
Ratings' cut Malaysia's ratings outlook to negative.
The rupee fell as much as 1.4 percent to 60.245 per
dollar, its weakest since July 9, after the central bank shied
away from stronger measures to boost the currency.
The ringgit hit a fresh three-year low in early
trade due to the redemption of maturing bonds, but rebounded
after a successful government bond sale. It turned lower again
after Fitch cut Malaysia's outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable.'
Offshore funds also sold the South Korean won and
the Thai baht, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0920 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.05 97.97 -0.09
Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2662 -0.20
Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.960 +0.00
Korean won 1113.14 1110.50 -0.24
Baht 31.24 31.16 -0.26
Peso 43.41 43.34 -0.15
Rupiah 10265.00 10265.00 +0.00
Rupee 60.19 59.42 -1.29
Ringgit 3.2330 3.2260 -0.22
Yuan 6.1317 6.1325 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.05 86.79 -11.48
Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2219 -3.70
Taiwan dlr 29.960 29.136 -2.75
Korean won 1113.14 1070.60 -3.82
Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02
Peso 43.41 41.05 -5.43
Rupiah 10265.00 9630.00 -6.19
Rupee 60.19 54.99 -8.64
Ringgit 3.2330 3.0580 -5.41
Yuan 6.1317 6.2303 +1.61
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Swati Bhat
in MUMBAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)