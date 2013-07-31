* Rupee approaches record low; intervention spotted * Ringgit at 3-year low on Fitch outlook cut * Won down on offshore funds; real money sell Sing dlr, baht (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 31 The Indian rupee and South Korean won led falls among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for clues on when it will start tapering monetary stimulus, while most regional units were set to slide for July. The rupee approached a record low on doubts over the central bank's ability to defend the ailing currency, although its downside was limited by intervention, traders said. Offshore funds sold the South Korean won, while the ringgit hit a fresh three-year low after Fitch Ratings cut Malaysia's credit ratings outlook. The Singapore dollar and the Thai baht fell to their weakest levels in about three weeks on offers from real money funds. The U.S. dollar rose slightly ahead of the Federal Reserve's post-meeting statement later in the day. But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is not scheduled to hold a press conference. The U.S. central bank appears certain to wait for further economic data before scaling back its stimulus even though policymakers are likely to have a lively debate on how best to prepare financial markets for a reduction of their bond-buying programme. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to stay weak next month on the Fed's looming policy shift and a slowing Chinese economy, analysts and traders said. "We look for further weakness in EM currencies in August, including in Asia ex-Japan. The macro backdrop remains challenging, with the Fed likely to taper in September or the fourth quarter and China continuing to decelerate. Meanwhile, Asian exports generally remain soft," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered in Singapore. "As such, we see a further down-leg in Asia ex-Japan currencies in the third quarter before greater value is found. Within that, we expect Northeast Asia to outperform Southeast Asia due to stronger current account balances," he added. Most regional units were on course for monthly falls in July, led by the Indonesian rupiah. For the month, the rupiah has lost 3.5 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, as Indonesia's central bank earlier this month allowed indicative prices to match dealt levels. If the Indonesian currency maintains the loss, that would be the largest monthly slide since February 2009, the data showed. The rupee and ringgit have both slid 2.7 percent, respectively. The baht has fallen 1.2 percent and the Philippine peso has weakened 0.8 percent. But reflecting Henderson's view, the won has risen 1.8 percent, while the Taiwan dollar has gained 0.5 percent. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as much as 0.7 percent to 3.2485 per dollar, the weakest since July 1, 2010, on dollar demand from custodian banks, traders said. But investors were wary of possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency, though they described the market as fairly calm. It is technically seen oversold with the 14-day dollar/ringgit relative strength index (RSI) at 71.6. A reading above the 70 threshold indicates the dollar is overbought against the ringgit. Still, sentiment for the ringgit remains fragile after ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook on Malaysia's sovereign debt to negative on Tuesday citing darker prospects for reforms to tackle the country's rising debt burden. "The negative sentiment around the ringgit still persists," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. "Any dips (recovery in the ringgit) will be shallow, unless today Ben becomes dovish," said the trader, referring to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. The ringgit could weaken to 3.2600, the session low on July 1, 2010, he added. Malaysian shares dropped more than 1 percent to their lowest in three weeks as credit fears also hurt large cap stocks. Ten-year Malaysian government bond yields rose to 4.104 percent, the highest since late April 2011. WON The won fell as offshore funds added dollar holdings before the result of the Fed policy meeting. Local exporters bought the won on dips for month-end settlements, limiting its downside, but the demand was not strong, traders said. The South Korean currency may trade between 1,100 and 1,135 in August, traders and analysts said. "As the Fed takes a less dovish stance than other central banks, the dollar is seen supported for the medium term," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. "But given Korea's strong current account surplus, the won is not in a situation to fall much," the trader added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell on dollar demand for daily fixing and as Manila stocks slid more than 1 percent. The central bank governor told Reuters in an interview that a peso exchange rate at 42-44 per dollar was a "good range". A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said it solidifies the idea that the regulatory agency wants a weaker peso. The Philippine currency is expected to stay weak in August, although the Fed's stance on policy is key, traders said. "It depends on how strong corporate dollar demand would be," said a foreign bank trader in Manila, adding imports usually increase in August for inventory for the Christmas season. The peso may weaken below 44.00 per dollar and head to this year's low of 44.17 hit on June 17, the trader said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR, BAHT The Singapore dollar fell as much as 0.3 percent to 1.2740 to the greenback, the weakest since July 10, as real money funds continued to sell the currency. Singapore's jobless rate at the end of the second quarter rose to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent in the first quarter, government data showed. The baht lost 0.4 percent to 31.38 per dollar, the weakest since July 9 as macro funds and real money accounts covered short positions in the greenback. The Thai unit came under further pressure from dollar demand of importers. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.01 98.05 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2733 1.2707 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.970 30.005 +0.12 Korean won 1122.10 1113.80 -0.74 Baht 31.35 31.27 -0.26 Peso 43.55 43.41 -0.32 Rupiah 10275.00 10265.00 -0.10 Rupee 61.06 60.47 -0.96 Ringgit 3.2464 3.2255 -0.64 Yuan 6.1304 6.1317 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.01 86.79 -11.45 Sing dlr 1.2733 1.2219 -4.04 Taiwan dlr 29.970 29.136 -2.78 Korean won 1122.10 1070.60 -4.59 Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36 Peso 43.55 41.05 -5.73 Rupiah 10275.00 9630.00 -6.28 Rupee 61.06 54.99 -9.93 Ringgit 3.2464 3.0580 -5.80 Yuan 6.1304 6.2303 +1.63 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoungho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)