(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, July 31 Most emerging Asian currencies wrapped up a losing July with falls on Wednesday as investors awaited clues on when the Federal Reserve will start cutting its stimulus. Leading the day's declines were the Indian rupee and the South Korean won. The rupee approached a record low on doubts over the central bank's ability to defend the ailing currency, although its downside was limited by intervention, traders said. Offshore funds sold the South Korean won, while the ringgit hit a fresh three-year low after Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut Malaysia's credit ratings outlook. The Singapore dollar and the Thai baht fell to their weakest levels in about three weeks on offers from real money funds. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose in Asia before the Fed's post-meeting statement later in the day. But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is not scheduled to hold a press conference. The U.S. central bank appears certain to wait for further economic data before scaling back its stimulus even though policymakers are likely to have a lively debate on how best to prepare financial markets for a reduction of their bond-buying programme. Most regional units suffered falls during July, led by the Indonesian rupiah. As of Wednesday afternoon, the rupiah had lost 3.5 percent against the dollar in July, according to Thomson Reuters data, as Indonesia's central bank recently allowed indicative prices to match dealt levels. If the percentage loss is maintained, the rupiah will suffer its largest monthly slide since February 2009, the data showed. The rupee has slid 2.8 percent, while the ringgit has fallen 2.7 percent. The baht has lost 1.1 percent and the Philippine peso weakened 0.5 percent. But the won rose 1.6 percent in the local market during July. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.77 98.05 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2707 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.098 30.005 -0.31 Korean won 1122.28 1113.80 -0.76 Baht 31.33 31.27 -0.19 Peso 43.42 43.41 -0.03 Rupiah 10275.00 10265.00 -0.10 Rupee 61.07 60.47 -0.97 Ringgit 3.2455 3.2255 -0.62 Yuan 6.1287 6.1317 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.77 86.79 -11.23 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2219 -3.90 Taiwan dlr 30.098 29.136 -3.20 Korean won 1122.28 1070.60 -4.60 Baht 31.33 30.61 -2.30 Peso 43.42 41.05 -5.46 Rupiah 10275.00 9630.00 -6.28 Rupee 61.07 54.99 -9.95 Ringgit 3.2455 3.0580 -5.78 Yuan 6.1287 6.2303 +1.66 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)