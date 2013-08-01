* Malaysia PM commits to strengthening fiscal position * Ringgit up on lower yields, short-covering * Indonesia July CPI higher than expected, exports down * Exporters support won; offshore funds limit upside (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday on stronger-than-expected China manufacturing data, and as the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no new clue whether it might start scaling back monetary stimulus after its next meeting in September. The Indonesian rupiah, however, failed to match the region's bullish mood, hitting a four-year low on faster-than-forecast inflation and disappointing exports. The Malaysian ringgit rose on Prime Minister Najib Razak's pledges to improve Malaysia's fiscal position, while the South Korean won gained on exporter demand. The Fed said after its policy meeting that it would keep buying $85 billion in mortgage and Treasury securities per month and noted the potential dangers of inflation running too low. Growth in China's factory sector picked up slightly in July from June on a rise in new orders, an official survey showed earlier, a sign the world's second-largest economy could regain some strength in the second half of 2012. "Asian currencies are unlikely to weaken like July as I don't see big U.S. policy risks until September FOMC," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. "Still, it does not mean Asian currencies will rise further, given a potential Fed exit within this year and China worries," Park added. Most emerging Asian units fell in July due to concerns over the Fed's policy shift and a slowing China economy. Investors are closely watching U.S. July non-farm payrolls data due on Friday, which is expected to show a net 184,000 jobs increase, for clues on timing of the Fed's cut in stimulus. On Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. companies added 200,000 jobs last month, topping economists' expectations. U.S. economic growth also unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, cementing expectations that the Fed may be a step closer to scaling back its quantitative easing. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced as Najib told a news conference that his government was committed to improving the country's fiscal position and would announce steps to do so in his next annual budget speech in October. Investors covered short positions after stronger-than-expected China official PMI, the dovish Fed statement, and as bond yields fell, traders said. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kulala Lumpur expected the ringgit to rebound further against the dollar. "It will go to 3.22," said the trader. "The market is a bit long (dollar) still, uncomfortably long," he added. The ringgit lost 2.7 percent against the dollar in July on bond outflows and as Fitch Ratings cut France's sovereign outlook to negative. The currency's July loss was the largest monthly decline since May 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. Latest central bank data for June showed foreign holdings were worth 144.5 billion ringgit ($44.54 billion) in May but they slipped to 137.88 billion in June. WON The won rose on exporter demand for settlements and as investors cut dollar positions. But some offshore funds and domestic speculators bought the greenback below 1,120 before U.S. jobs data, limiting the won's upside. South Korean exports grew far less than expected in July and a measure of manufacturing activity slumped to the worst in nearly a year, data showed earlier. "There were some dollar bids below 1,120 as people want to confirm U.S. jobs figures. So, the won will move around that level," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah eased 0.1 percent to 10,285 per dollar, the weakest since June 2009. Indonesia's consumer prices in July rose 8.61 percent from a year earlier, the fastest pace in 4-1/2 years and much higher than the 7.99 percent rise forecast, government data showed. The trade deficit also widened to $850 million in June with exports down 4.54 percent. "I am still bullish on dollar/dupiah," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, citing those economic data. The trader expected the rupiah to weaken to 10,400 by the end of August. The central bank may raise its overnight deposit facility rate, FASBI, to support the ailing unit, the trader added. Earlier on Thursday, the rupiah was already under pressure on dollar demand from local companies such as importers before the holidays, and the central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity around the session low to support the rupiah, traders said. Financial markets in Indonesia will be closed for the next week to mark the end of Ramadan. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar strengthened from Wednesday's close at 30.120, which the central bank weakened through intervention. In the prior session, the monetary authority pushed down the Taiwan dollar by as much as 0.1 percent against the U.S. dollar, erasing the island's currency gains in July, traders said. On Thursday, the Taiwan dollar found support in thin trading as the Fed gave no fresh indication on tapering. Investors hesitated to make big bets either way on caution before the U.S. July non-farm payrolls. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0506 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.30 97.91 -0.40 Sing dlr 1.2711 1.2710 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.975 30.120 +0.48 Korean won 1121.00 1123.50 +0.22 Baht 31.30 31.30 +0.00 Peso 43.46 43.42 -0.09 Rupiah 10280.00 10270.00 -0.10 Rupee 60.66 60.40 -0.43 Ringgit 3.2375 3.2440 +0.20 Yuan 6.1263 6.1289 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.30 86.79 -11.71 Sing dlr 1.2711 1.2219 -3.87 Taiwan dlr 29.975 29.136 -2.80 Korean won 1121.00 1070.60 -4.50 Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20 Peso 43.46 41.05 -5.55 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 60.66 54.99 -9.35 Ringgit 3.2375 3.0580 -5.54 Yuan 6.1263 6.2303 +1.70 ($1 = 3.2440 Malaysian ringgits) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in Seoul and Miaojung Lin in Taipei; Editing by Eric Meijer)