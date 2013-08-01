* Short ringgit positions largest since Jan 2009 * Bearish rupiah bets highest since November 2008 * Short Sing dlr, baht positions more than double * Long yuan positions slightly lower By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Short positions in the Malaysian ringgit hit a 4-1/2-year high, and a five-year high in the Indonesian rupiah during the last two weeks, and most emerging Asian currencies suffered from worries over China's slowdown and prospects of a cut in the Federal Reserve's stimulus, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Bearish positions in the ringgit rose to the highest level since January 2009 as bond outflows pushed the Malaysian currency to a three-year low this week, according to a Reuters survey of 12 analysts. Sentiment on the rupiah was the most pessimistic since November 2008 as the currency touched a four-year low earlier in the day on faster-than-expected inflation and a wider trade deficit. Short positions in the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht more than doubled in the two weeks as they fell to the their lowest in about three weeks on Wednesday due to selling from real money funds. Pessimism on the Indian rupee barely changed as it approached to a record low on doubts over the central bank's ability to support the ailing unit. Long positions in the Chinese yuan were also reduced. In July, most emerging Asian currencies fell as investors stayed worried that the Federal Reserve may scale back its bond-buying programme of $85 billion per month. A slowing China economy added to pressure on regional units. The Fed on Wednesday gave no fresh hint on when it would start cutting the monetary stimulus, but expectations of the Fed's policy shift remained alive, especially as U.S. economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter. By contrast, long positions in the South Korean won increased and sentiment on the Philippine peso became less bearish. The won rose 1.6 percent last month on the country's strong current account surplus. The peso eased during the last two weeks, but it found some relief from hopes for a ratings upgrade by Moody's Investors Service. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 1-Aug -0.38 -0.42 0.50 1.55 0.24 0.99 1.24 0.36 0.50 18-July -0.61 -0.33 0.19 1.44 0.01 1.01 0.67 0.48 0.21 4-July -0.32 0.04 0.48 1.12 0.26 0.94 0.53 0.31 0.41 20-June -0.84 0.51 0.69 1.39 0.25 1.66 0.90 0.61 0.70 6-June -1.34 0.10 0.28 1.35 0.30 1.19 0.77 -0.17 0.69 23-May -1.92 0.51 1.08 0.65 0.40 0.68 -0.27 -0.09 0.35 9-May -1.93 -0.83 -0.09 0.43 -0.31 -0.24 -1.04 -0.83 0.17 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)