(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Most emerging Asian currencies were easier on Thursday with the Indian rupee near a record low and the Indonesian rupiah at a four-year trough as focus shifted to U.S. jobs data for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back stimulus. The rupee underperformed regional peers after the central bank governor said the country's balance of payments was under stress. The rupiah fell to its lowest since June 2009 as inflation surged more than expected in July and the June trade deficit widened. Central banks of those countries were spotted intervening to help their currencies pare some losses, traders said. The Philippine peso slid on a stronger dollar as the Fed is seen on course to become the first major central bank to consider reducing easing policy. U.S. economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, cementing such expectations. Earlier, most emerging Asian currencies rose on stronger-than-expected China manufacturing data and as the Fed gave no new clues on whether it might start dialing back on quantitative easing after its next meeting in September. The Malaysian ringgit outperformed on Prime Minister Najib Razak's pledges to improve Malaysia's fiscal position. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0850 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.64 97.91 -0.74 Sing dlr 1.2718 1.2710 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.096 30.120 +0.08 Korean won 1122.88 1123.50 +0.06 Baht 31.32 31.30 -0.06 Peso 43.56 43.42 -0.32 Rupiah 10275.00 10270.00 -0.05 Rupee 60.66 60.40 -0.43 Ringgit 3.2395 3.2440 +0.14 Yuan 6.1305 6.1289 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.64 86.79 -12.01 Sing dlr 1.2718 1.2219 -3.92 Taiwan dlr 30.096 29.136 -3.19 Korean won 1122.88 1070.60 -4.66 Baht 31.32 30.61 -2.27 Peso 43.56 41.05 -5.76 Rupiah 10275.00 9630.00 -6.28 Rupee 60.66 54.99 -9.35 Ringgit 3.2395 3.0580 -5.60 Yuan 6.1305 6.2303 +1.63 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar in MUMBAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)