(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 2 The Indian rupee led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Friday, despite the central bank's stabilisation measures, due to caution ahead of U.S. jobs data that could give clues on when the Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus. The rupee fell 0.5 percent although the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday tightened hedging rules for foreign institutional investors in the currency market. The Indian currency, along with the Malaysian ringgit , the Thai baht and Philippine peso came under pressure from a slew of upbeat U.S. economic data on Thursday, including a drop in weekly jobless claims. Investors are awaiting July U.S. nonfarm payrolls later in the day as the U.S. central bank has said a recovery in the jobs market is key to any decision on tapering. For the week, most emerging Asian currencies were set to depreciate, with the rupee and the ringgit poised for their biggest losses in six weeks, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupee was the worst performing regional unit this week, with a 2.9 percent fall against the dollar so far. The ringgit, hurt by bond outflows, has shed 1.5 percent, which would be the biggest loss since the week ending June 21, the data showed. The South Korean won fell 1.1 percent, while the Singapore dollar has shed 0.9 percent. The Philippine peso lost 0.7 percent and the Taiwan dollar declined 0.6 percent. The Thai baht has eased 0.9 percent and the Indonesian rupiah has dipped 0.2 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0842 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.66 99.55 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2765 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.098 30.125 +0.09 Korean won 1124.30 1123.50 -0.07 Baht 31.39 31.30 -0.29 Peso 43.61 43.56 -0.10 Rupiah 10280.00 10275.00 -0.05 Rupee 60.82 60.43 -0.63 Ringgit 3.2555 3.2425 -0.40 Yuan 6.1294 6.1305 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.66 86.79 -12.91 Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2219 -4.23 Taiwan dlr 30.098 29.136 -3.20 Korean won 1124.30 1070.60 -4.78 Baht 31.39 30.61 -2.48 Peso 43.61 41.05 -5.86 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 60.82 54.99 -9.58 Ringgit 3.2555 3.0580 -6.07 Yuan 6.1294 6.2303 +1.65 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)