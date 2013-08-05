* Won rises on shipbuilders, stop-loss dlr selling * Taiwan dollar gains on short-covering; importers limit * Ringgit, baht up on lower yields, position adjustments (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 5 The South Korean won rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. July jobs data prompted investors to cut bearish bets on emerging Asian currencies. The won outperformed regional peers on demand from exporters. The Taiwan dollar gained on short-covering while the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht advanced as bond yields in those countries fell. U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July to lower than expected although the jobless rate fell, a pair of mixed signals that could make the Federal Reserve more cautious over scaling back its bond-buying programme. A Reuters poll on Friday found that fewer U.S. primary dealers expect the Fed to begin reducing economic stimulus in September than they did a month ago, with dealers now split over whether the central bank will cut back on buying in September or in the following few months. "Asian FX should draw strength from the fact that investors are now likely to be less fearful of an outflow of capital to the U.S.," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies slid as investors expected strong U.S. jobs data. U.S. employers excluding the farming sector added 162,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain in four months and below analysts' expectations of 184,000. Still, some analysts said the data may not support emerging Asian currencies much as investors stay cautious about the Fed. "We feel that the (jobs) data was not 'bad' enough to push the Fed off of what would have been its previous trajectory, and thus the fairly restrained reaction in USD/Asia seems reasonable," Sacha Tihanyi, a senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a note to clients. "We do still subscribe to the notion that the taper will take place this year." WON The won rose on demand from local exporters including shipbuilders, and on stop-loss dollar selling. The South Korean currency's upside was limited by a slight rebound in the dollar index. Investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by foreign exchange authorities to stem further appreciation, especially when the won is stronger than 1,120 per dollar, traders said. The country's foreign reserves jumped to a record high in July, central bank data showed earlier. "It is better to buy dollar/won on dips, tracking broad strength in the dollar," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose in thin trading after the U.S. jobs data. The island's currency failed to extend gains as domestic importers purchased the U.S. dollar below 29.960, traders said. Exporters did not chase the Taiwan dollar after their recent purchases and as the currency is not weak enough to spur fresh demand, traders added. Investors also stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the currency's appreciation. RINGGIT The ringgit gained on short-covering with three-, five- and ten-year bonds yields lower. Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets as June exports fell more than expected to a four-month low. "It is possible to see the ringgit as firm as 3.21 on position adjustments," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the currency's value against the dollar. "But the dollar is still on uptrend," he added. BAHT The baht advanced on short-covering and as five-year bond yields fell 8 basis points (bps) to 3.69 percent. Ten-year bond yields also slid 6 bps to 3.97 percent. Some investors, however, preferred to maintain bearish bets on the Thai currency, traders said. "I don't think people cut long dollar positions yet. They are still patient," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. The trader said the baht's rebound is not big enough to cause more investors to cover short positions in the currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0452 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.77 98.95 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2706 1.2724 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.940 30.129 +0.63 Korean won 1114.70 1123.60 +0.80 Baht 31.32 31.41 +0.27 Peso 43.49 43.61 +0.26 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.89 61.10 +0.34 Ringgit 3.2415 3.2575 +0.49 Yuan 6.1272 6.1294 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.77 86.79 -12.13 Sing dlr 1.2706 1.2219 -3.83 Taiwan dlr 29.940 29.136 -2.69 Korean won 1114.70 1070.60 -3.96 Baht 31.32 30.61 -2.27 Peso 43.49 41.05 -5.61 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 60.89 54.99 -9.69 Ringgit 3.2415 3.0580 -5.66 Yuan 6.1272 6.2303 +1.68 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed this week for holidays. (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)