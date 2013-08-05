(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 5 The Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies as weaker-than-expected U.S. July jobs data caused investors to cut bearish bets on regional units. The ringgit outperformed Asian peers as investors covered short positions in last week's second worst-performer among emerging Asian currencies, with a 1.5 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The won found support from demand by exporters such as shipbuilders. U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July although the jobless rate fell, a pair of mixed signals that could make the Federal Reserve more cautious over scaling back its bond-buying programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0831 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.42 98.95 +0.54 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2724 +0.45 Taiwan dlr 29.935 30.129 +0.65 Korean won 1113.50 1123.60 +0.91 Baht 31.33 31.41 +0.24 Peso 43.47 43.61 +0.31 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.74 61.10 +0.59 Ringgit 3.2275 3.2575 +0.93 Yuan 6.1247 6.1294 +0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.42 86.79 -11.82 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2219 -3.54 Taiwan dlr 29.935 29.136 -2.67 Korean won 1113.50 1070.60 -3.85 Baht 31.33 30.61 -2.30 Peso 43.47 41.05 -5.57 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 60.74 54.99 -9.47 Ringgit 3.2275 3.0580 -5.25 Yuan 6.1247 6.2303 +1.72 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed this week for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)