Aug 6 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.94 98.28 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2688 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.923 29.950 +0.09 Korean won 1113.25 1113.80 +0.05 Baht 31.36 31.33 -0.10 Peso 43.49 43.47 -0.05 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 0.00 Rupee 60.88 60.88 0.00 Ringgit 3.2250 3.2315 +0.20 Yuan 6.1224 6.1247 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.94 86.79 -11.38 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2219 -3.49 Taiwan dlr 29.923 29.136 -2.63 Korean won 1113.25 1070.60 -3.83 Baht 31.36 30.61 -2.39 Peso 43.49 41.05 -5.61 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 60.88 54.99 -9.67 Ringgit 3.2250 3.0580 -5.18 Yuan 6.1224 6.2303 +1.76 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed this week for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jijo Jacob)