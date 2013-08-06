(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 6 The Indian rupee hit a record low on Tuesday due to dollar demand from importers, leading the slide among emerging Asian currencies on weaker regional stocks and higher U.S. Treasury yields. The rupee lost as much as 1.5 percent to 61.80 per dollar, breaking a previous low of 61.21 on July 8, on sustained worries about the country's record-high current account deficit. The Indian unit recovered some losses as the central bank was spotted intervening to support it. The Malaysian ringgit turned lower on selling from European investors, while the Thai baht hit a near one-month low to the dollar amid worries about political uncertainty. The South Korean won eased on concerns over potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its strength. Asian stocks fell to a two-week low and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose in Asia. The Japanese yen turned lower against the dollar, putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.36 98.28 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2688 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.950 -0.10 Korean won 1115.00 1113.80 -0.11 Baht 31.41 31.33 -0.25 Peso 43.54 43.47 -0.15 *Rupiah 10280.00 10280.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.61 60.88 -1.18 Ringgit 3.2395 3.2315 -0.25 Yuan 6.1214 6.1247 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.36 86.79 -11.76 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2219 -3.61 Taiwan dlr 29.980 29.136 -2.82 Korean won 1115.00 1070.60 -3.98 Baht 31.41 30.61 -2.55 Peso 43.54 41.05 -5.71 Rupiah 10280.00 9630.00 -6.32 Rupee 61.61 54.99 -10.75 Ringgit 3.2395 3.0580 -5.60 Yuan 6.1214 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed this week for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)